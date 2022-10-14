Read full article on original website
Hi-Liner Volleyball Meets Davies Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The stretch run of the volleyball regular season starts tonight with the Valley City hosting Fargo Davies. Five regular season matches remain for the Hi-Liners, and every Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) point matters. Valley City stands in a ninth-place tie, and any win by Horace and Red River will put the Hi-Liners on the road in the play-in round.
Oakes Topples Northern Cass, Ready for Playoffs Saturday
The Oakes Tornadoes defeated the Northern Cass 46-37 on Friday Night. Oakes would start things off with an Adler Paeper pick six to start the game. From that point, oakes would go on a 34-0 run and head into half-time with a 40-6 lead. The Jaguars rattled off 31 second-half points creating a somewhat suspenseful finish in Hunter, North Dakota.
Hi-Liners Slip to Second in Media Poll
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) After suffering their first loss of the year, the Hi-Liners slipped to the second spot in the statewide media 11-A football poll. Grand Forks Red River took over the top spot, with 10 of 20 first-place votes and 87 poll points. Valley City was second with nine first-place votes and 83 poll points.
Gerhardt Wins Defensive Honors for Second Straight Week
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) For the second straight week, Valley City State University Viking defensive lineman Riley Gerhardt (So., Valley City, ND) has won the North Star Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week honor. Gerhardt recorded 14 tackles and a sack, along with forcing two fumbles and recovering a...
Global Exploration Club Fundraiser Held With German Theme
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City State University (VCSU) Global Exploration Club held a fundraiser at Brockopp Brewing in Valley City to raise money for their upcoming trips to Costa Rica and Argentina. Club members Sabrina Volk, Isabel Grueneich and Kasen Anderson served a cultural cuisine of...
Edgeley woman ‘No Excuses gave me peace of mind’
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – No Excuses is for women like Nicki Wiederrich. Wiederrich, 46, is a single mom living in Edgeley, N.D. In 2019, she worked three jobs to provide for her son, Brennan, then 16. At the time, her jobs – working at the bar, school and grocery store – were part-time and didn’t offer benefits.
Education Days For Tomorrow’s Teachers Oct. 26 & Nov. 9
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – Valley City State University (VCSU) is excited to announce the fall Education Days for Tomorrow’s Teachers. These campus visit days are for students and their families interested in pursuing teacher education. The events will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Vaccination Display At Barnes County Museum
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) – Vaccines have been called the 8th wonder of the world because they have saved countless lives. And numerous effective vaccines have been developed over the last 200 years. Vaccines are one of the most successful and cost-effective public health interventions. The prevention of deaths far outweigh the nonfatal complications for all vaccines.
