Who is Emelia Hartford? If you are a Corvette fan, then you probably already know by now. She is a YouTube sensation who became even more sensational courtesy of her record-setting C8 Corvette. Her C8 has received a lot of mods and rebuilds to the point that it delivers a total of 1,200 horsepower. Her car is not only street-legal, but it is also the fastest Corvette C8 in the world. During a first attempt it scored 9.41 seconds with a trap speed of 144.84 mph, and on a second attempt things got even better: it completed the quarter mile in 9.36 seconds at 147 mph. You would think that having a fast car is a good thing, but apparently, because it is a sub-10-second car, it was not allowed to participate in the LS Fest and was booted after one run. Now Emelia Hartford is back, and she wants to prove Chevrolet wrong. When the company released the Corvette Z06 it announced a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 2.6 seconds and an official quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds. But is it really this fast? Or is it faster?

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO