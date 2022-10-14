Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska's disappearing Democrats follows national trend, expert says
OMAHA, Neb. — Seven months ago, Nebraska's voter registration data started illuminating a trend: thousands of Democrats were switching parties to vote in the Republican primary. While it was an abnormal uptick, it was following a normal trend. "There's been quite a large shift toward Republican affiliation across the...
3 News Now
Carol Blood doubles her fundraising for Nebraska governor but still trails Jim Pillen’s
State Sen. Carol Blood more than doubled her fundraising for the Nebraska governor’s race this summer. But she was significantly outraised by her GOP opponent, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. Blood, the Democratic nominee, raised $262,000 in the third quarter: $242,000 from individuals and about $19,000 from political...
KETV.com
Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
Advocates, politicians discuss legalizing recreational marijuana in Iowa
The journey to legalize marijuana in Iowa continues, and an advocacy group based in Des Moines is taking the issue to the state house.
101.9 KELO-FM
Iowa Governor ranked country’s best Governor
DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — According to a major think-tank, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is number one. The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, named Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. The biennial report card...
kscj.com
SCHOLTEN RUNNING UNOPPOSED FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT
A FORMER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IS RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THIS NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE. J.D. SCHOLTEN IS THE LONE CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE, WHICH INCLUDES SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE. SCHOLTEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN OUT...
Kearney Hub
Biden, Colorado Democrats celebrate national monument designation at Camp Hale
The newly established Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument near Leadville on Oct. 12, 2022. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) The site of a World War II training camp nestled high in the Continental Divide is officially Colorado’s newest national monument and the first to be created under President Joe Biden’s administration.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign held march outside Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign raised awareness on Oct. 15 for upcoming policies in the Nebraska Legislature. The campaign is led by a national organization who held marches across the country on Saturday. The tri-chair for the Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign, Angela Montalvo, spoke...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Examiner: Legion members protest pardon for Grand Island man
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A protest is planned after a Grand Island man who served time for a violent rape was pardoned in September. That's the report from the Nebraska Examiner. When NTV News last saw John Paul Arias in May, he was being sworn in as a mentor...
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Tyson CEO speaks with 2 Siouxland governors about company relocation
Tyson Foods' President and CEO, Donnie King, spoke to two of the governors in the Siouxland states about moving more than 500 employees in Dakota Dunes to Arkansas.
kmaland.com
Nebraska Military Veterans Wanted for Service in Ag Industry
(KMAland) -- This winter, military veterans will have an opportunity to translate hard-won skills on the battlefield into Nebraska's fields and pastures through "Putting the Pieces Together," a U.S. Department of Agriculture-backed program. Martin Neal served 31 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, and is hosting the...
Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities
Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: A moose on the loose in an Iowa cornfield
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — He was way above the corn. Diana Winner spent the morning scanning this cornfield with her binoculars, hoping for another glimpse of the moose. He was there all night. She first spotted the moose wandering through the field as she was driving her children to school.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Nebraska using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected. Noem answered the question from Associated Press reporter Stephen Groves at Sunshine Foods in downtown Sioux Falls. “I’m absolutely running to...
klkntv.com
What should Nebraska do with $5.2 million in unspent COVID relief?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Most of the state has ended the emergency rental and utility assistance offered during the pandemic. But of the $6.4 million allocated for the relief, there is $5.2 million left. And the money is use it or lose it. “Because of the lack of participation...
KETV.com
Humanitarian mission taking Nebraska senator back to Ukraine
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska state Sen. Tom Brewer is heading back to Ukraine for another humanitarian mission. Brewer is a decorated retired Army colonel. He is a trained sniper, but it's Bibles, not bullets, he'll be bringing to the war zone. "For those being asked to go into combat,...
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
