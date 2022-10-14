Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
CDC recognizes South Dakota for efforts marketing infectious disease information
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota is being recognized for its work on a national infection control training program. The CDC has highlighted the state for its accomplishments with Project First Line. The program works to educate and train healthcare workers on infectious diseases and prevention. South Dakota was the only state to be recognized for its efforts in marketing and promotion.
Gubernatorial forum helps undecided voter make up her mind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charisse Oland of Sioux Falls is a registered independent who has lived off-and-on in Sioux Falls for over 20 years. She had not entirely made up her mind about who she’ll vote for governor before she walked into Monday’s Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary meeting to watch Democratic candidate Jamie Smith’s hour-long question-and-answer session.
Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased ticket in Mitchell
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing will result in the South Dakota Lottery’s next big winner. The Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Cubby’s Mitchell East, located at 1000 S. Burr St.
Matters of the State: Race for Governor; SDSU Election Polling; South Dakota Tourism update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments in the South Dakota gubernatorial race with statehouse reporter Austin Goss. We also talk with SDSU associate professor of political science David Wiltse about SDSU polling on the race...
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 9 (10-16-22) Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota.
“Americans for Prosperity” mounts anti-Medicaid campaign
PIERRE, S.D. - If passed by voters, Amendment D would expand Medicaid coverage to working age people in South Dakota, who are at or below 133% of the federal poverty level. And while minimal effort has been put into opposing Amendment D, libertarian think tank “Americans for Prosperity” (AFP) is now attempting to curve the movement’s momentum.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Mission on “Road to Healing” Tour
MISSION, S.D. - Rosalie Quick Bear is one of dozens of Native Americans who showed up to share testimony about their time in Federal Indian boarding schools on Saturday. Quick Bear relayed a story of being locked in a basement with a classmate at St. Francis Indian Mission School in St. Francis, South Dakota for “several days,” because the staff at the boarding school she attended had forgotten about her.
Smith weighs in on food sales tax cut, revenue from legal marijuana taxes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The November election is about three weeks away, and campaigns are hitting the home stretch. Democratic candidate for governor Jamie Smith was the guest at today’s Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary meeting. All three candidates were invited -- but Smith was the only...
Minnesota Gubernatorial candidates face off in debate
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is hosting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen as they go head to head in a televised debate Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The debate will also be broadcast on Gray Television stations across the region. It will also livestream on...
Cold start to the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. Out in central South Dakota, we’ll see just a few high, thin clouds rolling through. It’s going to be pretty chilly today with highs in the 40s around most of the region. The wind should behave itself for most of today, but this afternoon, we may have a few gusts around 25 to 30 mph, especially in northeastern parts of the region.
