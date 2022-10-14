SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. Out in central South Dakota, we’ll see just a few high, thin clouds rolling through. It’s going to be pretty chilly today with highs in the 40s around most of the region. The wind should behave itself for most of today, but this afternoon, we may have a few gusts around 25 to 30 mph, especially in northeastern parts of the region.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO