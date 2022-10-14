Read full article on original website
22-year-old exits job interview when asked to work on weekends: 'Weekends are for football, not work'
Ross says there's a generational gap in how people see work-life balance and there are many factors that contribute to the job choices that young people make.
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the...
Supreme Court declines to consider challenge to racist citizenship laws
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to reconsider the so-called “Insular Cases,” a series of cases decided in the early 1900s that are infamous today for their racist foundation. The court’s action dashes hopes of American Samoans who were seeking birthright citizenship. It also leaves intact a Tenth...
Flavors of the East and South America find a home in Philadelphia
Some of America’s most successful businesses originated on a college campus. One such venture, Frutero Ice Cream, started right here in Philadelphia on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus. The 100% all natural fruit flavored ice cream pulls inspiration from Asian and Latin America cultures and is one of the nation’s fastest growing ice cream brands. The company is the brainchild of Mike Weber and Vedant Saboo, who met on their first day of class at Wharton.
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail ballots
The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator. The...
Immigrants in Delaware question exclusion of some nations in diversity visa lottery
A program that awards immigrant visas via a lottery unfairly excludes those coming from specific countries, some Delaware advocates say. 12 million people applied for the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program last year, according to the U.S. State Department. This year’s application process opened Oct. 5 and will close on Nov. 8, providing approximately 55,000 people the chance to win a Green Card through a lottery in which candidates will be chosen at random.
How QAnon Became a Movement, Cult, and the Conspiracy Theory of Everything
At a recent Trump rally in Ohio, ominous music played under the former president’s speech as the crowd simultaneously raised their index fingers in the air. To people in the know, the music sounded identical to the QAnon theme song, and it elicited the conspiracy theory salute. It also signaled Trump’s overt embrace of the conspiracy theory and its supporters.
Philly teens are sharing their climate change stories
Philadelphia youth are thinking a lot about climate change. Kids from eight high schools around the city gathered at the University of Pennsylvania Thursday to practice talking about their own experiences with impacts of climate change, and listening to each other. “On a globally changing planet, every person has a...
Jake Tapper and his dad on injustice and C.J. Rice’s conviction
In a new Atlantic Magazine cover story, “This is Not Justice,” CNN anchor JAKE TAPPER examines the case of C.J. Rice, a South Philadelphia man convicted of four counts of attempted murder in 2013 who is now serving a 30-to-60-year prison term. Tapper raises many questions about Rice’s conviction, most significantly that his court appointed lawyer failed to provide an adequate defense.
Kanye West will buy the conservative-friendly social site Parler
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has entered into an agreement to purchase Parler, a social media site popular with Trump loyalists, the company announced on Monday. The surprise move comes days after Twitter and Instagram locked Ye’s accounts over a series of antisemitic posts that were widely...
MacKenzie Scott makes history with record-breaking donation of $84.5 million to Girl Scouts
Scott's latest act of philanthropy is the largest donation from a single individual in the organization's 110-year history.
