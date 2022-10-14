Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Indy picked to host massive Seventh-Day Adventist conference
Indianapolis has been given another chance at hosting one of the major events it lost out on in the early days of the pandemic. The Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Thursday said it has picked the city to host its General Conference Session in June 2030. The massive event had been...
Frederick Douglass Park groundbreaking a celebration for neighborhood champions
The long-awaited groundbreaking for the new Frederick Douglass Park family center was held this week in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. The milestone celebration for the legacy park on the near northeast side of Indianapolis is decades in the making. Over 100 people from the neighborhood came out for the event. Residents...
Current Publishing
Magician holds shows at Feinstein’s
David Ranalli is certainly practiced in the art of deception. “I got to meet (famous magician) David Copperfield when I started (at age 13), and I started doing magic in different types of restaurants when I was about 14,” Ranalli said. “I studied communications and public relations at Southern Illinois University. I use a lot of that (experience) in my show and to kind of uphold my career.”
Indiana Daily Student
IU Health Bloomington accessibility complaint raises awareness for people with disabilities
On June 27, 2022, Lesamarie Hacker, an IU Health Bloomington volunteer and wheelchair user, submitted complaints to the Herald-Times about the heights of soap dispensers in the hospital’s bathroom facilities and the inaccessible nature of the cafeteria. Hacker said she was concerned with the lack of accessibility, having waited...
iustv.com
KELLEY SCHOOL PROFESSOR DEATH RULED SUICIDE
Kelley School of Business professor Timothy Baldwin was found deceased early Monday morning in the parking garage on Fee Lane. IUPD responded to a call at 5:57 a.m. on Monday reporting a body on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage. The Monroe County coroner confirmed Tuesday that...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
wfyi.org
New Palestine student disciplined for racist 'monkey' slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys,” and beat on her chest.
Fox 59
‘This is unacceptable’: Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King
MUNCIE, Ind. — “I just didn’t think it would happen to us,” explained Marquel Bond. He and his friend Jayleon Jones had multiple discussions with parents about how young Black men are sometimes treated differently and how to respond if it happened to them. Then, it...
readthereporter.com
Carmel voter: it’s time to demand schools return to educating children
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
247Sports
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame torched by media after Stanford loss
Notre Dame trailed by two touchdowns midway through the third quarter before taking a 14-13 lead early in the final frame. After a Stanford field goal however, Notre Dame's final two possessions would end with a fumble and turnover on downs to prove the final tally in South Bend. "We've...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
readthereporter.com
Clarifying wording of Westfield Washington Schools referendum
The Westfield Washington Schools community values transparency, so voters should know exactly how the operating referendum question will look on the ballot on Nov. 8. There are strict, state-mandated rules on how a ballot question must be phrased, so the image above helps clarify the question. For more information on the operating referendum, click here.
Starbucks’ latest closure over safety concerns leaves Indiana community shocked
Starbucks is closing a location in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the end of Oct., citing concerns of safety. It is the latest closure in recent months as crime spirals in some cities.
College Football Program Becomes First To Lose 700 Games
Indiana's football program made history on Saturday - but not in a good way. The Hoosiers fell to Maryland on Saturday, 38-33, dropping to 3-4 on the season. With that loss, the Indiana football program has now lost 700 games in its history. The Hoosiers are the first program in...
WNDU
Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
Inside Indiana Business
SmithAmundsen merges with Wisconsin law firm
Chicago-based law firm SmithAmundsen LLC, which has a large presence in Indianapolis, is merging with Wisconsin-based Davis|Kuelthau. The new company will operate at Amundsen Davis LLC with 230 attorneys and 12 offices throughout the Midwest. “SmithAmundsen has grown steadily and strategically over the last 25 years to add service areas...
WTHR
Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases
INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
readthereporter.com
Reader concerned with Carmel Clay Schools’ lack of transparency around SEL/DEI committees
WLFI.com
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbager, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbager hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
