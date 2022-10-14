ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Indy picked to host massive Seventh-Day Adventist conference

Indianapolis has been given another chance at hosting one of the major events it lost out on in the early days of the pandemic. The Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Thursday said it has picked the city to host its General Conference Session in June 2030. The massive event had been...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Magician holds shows at Feinstein’s

David Ranalli is certainly practiced in the art of deception. “I got to meet (famous magician) David Copperfield when I started (at age 13), and I started doing magic in different types of restaurants when I was about 14,” Ranalli said. “I studied communications and public relations at Southern Illinois University. I use a lot of that (experience) in my show and to kind of uphold my career.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iustv.com

KELLEY SCHOOL PROFESSOR DEATH RULED SUICIDE

Kelley School of Business professor Timothy Baldwin was found deceased early Monday morning in the parking garage on Fee Lane. IUPD responded to a call at 5:57 a.m. on Monday reporting a body on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage. The Monroe County coroner confirmed Tuesday that...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
MARION COUNTY, IN
wfyi.org

New Palestine student disciplined for racist 'monkey' slurs toward Pike volleyball team

A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys,” and beat on her chest.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
247Sports

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame torched by media after Stanford loss

Notre Dame trailed by two touchdowns midway through the third quarter before taking a 14-13 lead early in the final frame. After a Stanford field goal however, Notre Dame's final two possessions would end with a fumble and turnover on downs to prove the final tally in South Bend. "We've...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
TRAFALGAR, IN
readthereporter.com

Clarifying wording of Westfield Washington Schools referendum

The Westfield Washington Schools community values transparency, so voters should know exactly how the operating referendum question will look on the ballot on Nov. 8. There are strict, state-mandated rules on how a ballot question must be phrased, so the image above helps clarify the question. For more information on the operating referendum, click here.
WESTFIELD, IN
WNDU

Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
BREMEN, IN
Inside Indiana Business

SmithAmundsen merges with Wisconsin law firm

Chicago-based law firm SmithAmundsen LLC, which has a large presence in Indianapolis, is merging with Wisconsin-based Davis|Kuelthau. The new company will operate at Amundsen Davis LLC with 230 attorneys and 12 offices throughout the Midwest. “SmithAmundsen has grown steadily and strategically over the last 25 years to add service areas...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases

INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbager, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbager hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

