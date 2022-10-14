David Ranalli is certainly practiced in the art of deception. “I got to meet (famous magician) David Copperfield when I started (at age 13), and I started doing magic in different types of restaurants when I was about 14,” Ranalli said. “I studied communications and public relations at Southern Illinois University. I use a lot of that (experience) in my show and to kind of uphold my career.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO