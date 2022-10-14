Read full article on original website
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Friday, Oct. 14
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Oct. 14 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
Boys soccer: Bergen County Tournament semifinals preview
One of the highly anticipated games of the weekend, both teams earned a spot in the semifinals in very different fashions. It took an overtime goal for Bergen Catholic to defeat Ramsey, ranked No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20 poll, in the Bergen County Tournament semifinals. As for Ramapo, it defeated previously unbeaten Garfield in a 4-1 rout last Saturday as its journey to repeat as county champions continues.
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Repositioned Coyle, Volkmann energizing OLMA
When Sean Alford took over the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls soccer program, he went through the inevitable discovery phase with his new team. It didn’t take long for him to learn that he had scorers on his roster, hiding in plain sight. “Every coach has a different...
Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville
Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
No. 19 Hunterdon Central over Delaware Valley - Girls soccer - H/W/S Tourney - 1/4 ‘s
Reagan Schubach led with two goals as second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won 4-1, over seventh-seeded Delaware Valley in the quarterfinal of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Hunterdon Central (10-3) will host third-seeded North Hunterdon in the semifinal round on Tuesday. Lexi Dendis added a...
Lodi over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap
Josue Chicas posted two goals and an assist to lead Lodi to a 5-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Leonit Karaqica added on two goals for Lodi (5-7) while Daniel Fonseca finished with a goal and two assists. Joan Caro made three saves to earn the shutout. Teaneck fell to...
South Jersey Coaches’ Cup first round boys soccer roundup for Oct. 14
Eli Uray scored two goals to lead fourth-seeded Shawnee to a 5-1 win over 13th-seeded Hammonton in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Cup, in Medford. Shawnee (8-2-2) will face 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals on Monday. Jacob Santamaria and Owen Stileau each tallied a goal...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Bloomfield’s Adams, Wayne Valley’s Matthews earn titles at Essex County Coaches meet
Kaitlyn Adams of Bloomfield and Sean Matthews of Wayne Valley won the individual titles in the Senior Division at the Essex County Track Coaches Invitational at Branch Brook Park in Newark. Adams crossed the finish line in 22:00.1 in the girls race, while Chairely Bido of Snyder was second in...
Boys soccer: Brick Memorial tops Donovan Catholic to end 5-game winless streak
Senior Pat Schlagenhaft and Drew Forfar each had a goal to lead Brick Memorial to its second win of the season after dispatching Donovan Catholic 2-0 in Toms River. Junior keeper Justin Perrin had eight saves for Brick Memorial (2-6-4), which snapped a five-game winless streak and recorded 20 shots on goal.
Girls soccer recap: Phillipsburg gets into the win column, tops Warren Hills
Phillipsburg scored three times in the second half to record its first victory of the season, 3-1, over Warren Hills Saturday in the Township of Washington. Sarah Bronico, Jaileen Soto and Mia Tolomeo scored for the Stateliners (1-11). Julia Stettner picked up two assists. Warren Hills fell to 3-10. The...
Red Bank Regional defeats Monmouth - Boys soccer recap
Carlos Guerra and Brady Walsh had a goal and an assist as Red Bank Regional defeated Monmouth 3-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Regional (2-11) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Danny Dougan also scored a goal. Monmouth fell to 6-7-1.
Girls soccer recap: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament first round, Oct. 15
Shae Allen accounted for the game’s only tally as 10th-seeded Piscataway edged seventh-seeded Edison, 1-0, in overtime Saturday in Edison in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament. Elitsa Mileva was called upon to make eight saves for the Chiefs (6-7-1) who won for the second game...
No. 6 Ramapo over Pascack Valley - Girls soccer recap
Megan Twomey’s goal and an assist in the second half lifted Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 victory over Pascack Valley in Franklin Lakes. Abby Hendrickson and Grace Galluci each scored a goal for Ramapo (12-2), which was tied 1-1 at halftime. Bridget Carr made four saves and Twomey had one.
Girls Tennis state singles, doubles semis: Rematches on tap for the championships (VIDEO)
If you make the trip to next weekend’s NJSIAA girls tennis state singles and doubles tournament finals at Mercer County Park and rub your eyes and think they are betraying you, don’t worry, they’re not. Both the 2022 singles final and doubles final will feature rematches for...
Lyndhurst defeats Elmwood Park - Boys soccer recap
Ali Celik had a goal and an assist as Lyndhurst knocked off Elmwood Park 2-1 in Lyndhurst. Lyndhurst (7-3-2) took a 2-1 lead in the first half before the teams went scoreless in the second. Tyler Wise also scored a goal while Jonas Amaral notched an assist and Lucas Baroni made eight saves.
Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid
Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
Kearny over Hoboken - Girls soccer - Hudson County Tournament - Semifinal
Gianna Charney led with three goals and two assists as top-seeded Kearny won, 10-0, over fourth-seeded Hoboken in the semifinal round of the Hudson County Tournament in Kearny. Kearny (6-6) will play the winner of Thursday’s game between second-seeded Bayonne and third-seeded North Bergen in the final at the Red...
Morris County Tournament boys soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 15
Junior Tyrese Brown’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for seventh-seeded Morris Hills over second-seeded Randolph in Randolph. Morris Hills will next visit third-seeded Delbarton in the semifinal on Tuesday. Senior Erick Cortes assisted on Brown’s 55th-minute goal for Morris Hills (9-4), which won seven of its...
Moorestown Friends over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap
Foluke Balogun and Remi Cooke each scored twice to lead Moorestown Friends in a 4-1 win over Bordentown, in Moorestown. The score was 1-1 at the half, and Moorestown Friends (8-3-1) scored three unanswered in the second half. Julie Wojcik scored for Bordentown (3-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
