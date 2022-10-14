ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Friday, Oct. 14

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Oct. 14 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Bergen County Tournament semifinals preview

One of the highly anticipated games of the weekend, both teams earned a spot in the semifinals in very different fashions. It took an overtime goal for Bergen Catholic to defeat Ramsey, ranked No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20 poll, in the Bergen County Tournament semifinals. As for Ramapo, it defeated previously unbeaten Garfield in a 4-1 rout last Saturday as its journey to repeat as county champions continues.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville

Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap

Josue Chicas posted two goals and an assist to lead Lodi to a 5-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Leonit Karaqica added on two goals for Lodi (5-7) while Daniel Fonseca finished with a goal and two assists. Joan Caro made three saves to earn the shutout. Teaneck fell to...
LODI, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Red Bank Regional defeats Monmouth - Boys soccer recap

Carlos Guerra and Brady Walsh had a goal and an assist as Red Bank Regional defeated Monmouth 3-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Regional (2-11) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Danny Dougan also scored a goal. Monmouth fell to 6-7-1.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Ramapo over Pascack Valley - Girls soccer recap

Megan Twomey’s goal and an assist in the second half lifted Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 victory over Pascack Valley in Franklin Lakes. Abby Hendrickson and Grace Galluci each scored a goal for Ramapo (12-2), which was tied 1-1 at halftime. Bridget Carr made four saves and Twomey had one.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Lyndhurst defeats Elmwood Park - Boys soccer recap

Ali Celik had a goal and an assist as Lyndhurst knocked off Elmwood Park 2-1 in Lyndhurst. Lyndhurst (7-3-2) took a 2-1 lead in the first half before the teams went scoreless in the second. Tyler Wise also scored a goal while Jonas Amaral notched an assist and Lucas Baroni made eight saves.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid

Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Morris County Tournament boys soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 15

Junior Tyrese Brown’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for seventh-seeded Morris Hills over second-seeded Randolph in Randolph. Morris Hills will next visit third-seeded Delbarton in the semifinal on Tuesday. Senior Erick Cortes assisted on Brown’s 55th-minute goal for Morris Hills (9-4), which won seven of its...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Moorestown Friends over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap

Foluke Balogun and Remi Cooke each scored twice to lead Moorestown Friends in a 4-1 win over Bordentown, in Moorestown. The score was 1-1 at the half, and Moorestown Friends (8-3-1) scored three unanswered in the second half. Julie Wojcik scored for Bordentown (3-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
