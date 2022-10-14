Read full article on original website
Related
beefmagazine.com
The cattle cycle: It can be a long 10 years
Much discussion surrounding cattle markets in 2022 has focused on factors impacting current and future supplies. Drought-induced feedlot placements, higher cow and heifer slaughter, and lower auction receipts are all topics discussed in this newsletter over the past few months that have implications for cattle supplies moving forward. Today, I want to take a step back and look at the supply situation from a longer-term perspective which is typically called the cattle cycle.
Fall harvest, farmers: The latest casualties in supply chain disruptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall harvest for 2022 is well underway, and although farmers have been able to get their crops in without a problem, other issues outside of the field have made this a fairly difficult harvest season. Terry Vissing has been farming in southern Indiana for 50 years....
Phys.org
Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments
Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
beefmagazine.com
Utilizing cornstalks in beef cow diets
Stored winter forages are a hot commodity for the cow herd, leaving many cattlemen considering harvesting more cornstalk bales for feed than normal. Get more out of this low-quality, cost effective forage resource by following good management practices during harvest, storage and when feeding. Bale within four weeks of harvest...
Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak
A northwest Iowa dairy farm has agreed to pay $10,000 for a manure leak in March that spanned several days, polluted a creek and killed an unknown number of fish, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The leak was first noted by workers at Black Soil Dairy near Granville on March 11, but […] The post Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
modernfarmer.com
Cattle Ranchers On High Alert After Longhorned Tick Found in Missouri
In tough news for Missouri cattle farmers, the Longhorned tick, a creature that causes disease and significant weight loss in cows, has been discovered for the first time in northern Missouri. According to the University of Missouri (MU), which recently announced the detection of the tick, the pests have wreaked...
California's drought adds to food inflation with tomatoes, onions, garlic hit
California's ongoing drought is expected to impact the prices of key crops, driving food inflation even higher for consumers. The U.S. Drought Monitor — a collaboration between the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — reported that about 94% of California fell under the severe, extreme or exceptional drought categories as of last week. In early July, nearly 97.5% of the Golden State had such drought conditions.
Agriculture Online
USDA projects tighter corn and wheat supplies
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.172 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.126 billion bushels and below USDA's September estimate of 1.219 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S. ending...
Fallen leaves account for up to 80% of nutrients used by forest trees
Summer air fades and is replaced with the nip of autumn wind. Golden light bounces from the yellow and orange leaves which sway in the breeze. One by one each leaf loses grip and gently swirls to the ground. A balletic waltz repeated each year, ultimately accumulating acres of fallen foliage. Though many people find this ancient dance to be little more than another yard chore to add to the list, the natural function of fallen leaves is critical to the health of a forest. A balance that can be too easily disrupted.
fashionunited.com
Peregrine commits to sourcing 100 percent of its wool from regenerative farms
British heritage knitwear brand Peregrine has announced that it is planning to transition to 100 percent regeneratively sourced wool by 2026, working exclusively with UK farms. Peregrine, which has been manufacturing knitwear in England for more than 220 years, sourcing wool from British farmers for over eight generations, is committing...
Florida orange production down 32% from last season, USDA says
Orange juice prices are likely headed higher. Hurricane Ian damaged what was already forecast to be the lowest Florida orange crop in decades. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said orange production in Florida is down by 32% from last season, marking the scantiest predicted harvest in nearly 80 years. In...
gardeningknowhow.com
Grow Potatoes In Fall For A Late Harvest
Many cuisines feature potatoes, a starchy tuber that lends itself to a host of dishes. Growing your own potatoes ensures an organic supply of these long lasting spuds. Growing potatoes in fall is often preferable in areas with hot summers, as they are a cool season crop. Wondering how late can you plant potatoes? The answer depends on your growing zone.
WANE-TV
Bunnies in the brush pile: Creating natural habitats can provide shelter for small animals
Winter comes and woodland creatures seek a place, away from predators, away from the cold, away from undue noise, a place to shiver in snowstorms and keep dry. This kind habitat is shrinking in the suburbs when leaves and leftover twigs are flung in to large bags to be discarded.
Country diary: The drought is still being felt around the farmland
After a clear, chilly night, the thick mist melts – first on the great wooded ridge that splits the Somerset Levels east to west, then later below on the “moor” itself, where the grid of grass fields and rhynes forms a silage factory. Even down here, a mellow sunlight, slanting low, picks out colour in the sparse hedges.
gardeningknowhow.com
How To Protect Fruit Trees From Frost And Freeze
It takes several years to grow a fruit tree large enough to produce delicious fruit. During this time, the tree is exposed to many potential dangers in the form of disease and insects, but also weather. Extreme cold, especially during fruit production and flowering has the potential to decimate the crop. Gardeners should be ready with adequate fruit tree freeze protection so they are ready when the temperatures take a fall.
BioMed Central
Southeast Asian clearwing moths buzz like their model bees
Clearwing moths (the Sesiidae family) are known for their resemblance to wasps and bees and some species even imitate their behaviours. Why would they do that?. Bees and wasps can protect themselves from predators by stinging and biting, yet some insects have no active defence system. Predators don’t want to get stung and if they have a choice, they go for the easy, unprotected prey and leave bees and wasps alone. Life in a Southeast Asian rainforest is dangerous if you’re harmless and tasty.
Science Focus
A farm under the sea
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Dive beneath the turquoise waves off Noli, Italy, and you’ll find biospheres just metres under the surface. Within these domes, researchers look after herbs, strawberries, tomatoes and tobacco, in order to explore the limits of farming on Earth, with the hope that they may one day be able to do the same in space.
Comments / 0