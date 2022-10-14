ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Bruce Weik: Practicing the art of living II

By Bruce Weik
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7qTI_0iZ37sW200

Sometimes all you have are words.

PAIN

Have you ever walked down a road where you can’t stand the pain? How do you get to be the person you would like to be? What is it that holds you back from being a better you? Are you spending every waking minute worrying about the world and how you react to it? Can’t it get along without your worry for a while? Every day, do you try to be a better husband, wife, mother, father, son, daughter? Are you as devoted to that as you are your favorite TV program? Or beer? Or drugs? Is it always tomorrow you’re going to do better? I’ll start trying tomorrow. Or is the trying nothing more than lying? When the road gets painful, are you willing to keep moving forward, or will it burn holes in your shoes?

BOMBS

They go off every now and then, those bombs in the mind. They shake you. Get you to wondering. Reminiscing. What’s life all about? Have I made a difference? Am I accomplishing what I set out to do? Those bombs have their own schedule. There’s not much you can do. You need to respond. Maybe sleep more. Take medication. Older men look for younger women. Older women try to look young. Face lifts, hair transplants, tucks, suctions, sports cars, swim suits way too small, career changes, moves, diets, trips, new clothes, that last full-court basketball game. Running away. Arriving. There are always options. Varying responses. Countless possibilities. Hopes. Desires. Dreams. Some of our responses are frivolous by their very nature. We cannot put off the inevitable. Other responses are new beginnings, new paths, new adventures, paved with hope and energy and determination. Whoever knows? Bombs go off and we are moved.

DRUGS

Time to take the plants in. Fall is here and will soon be used up. I encountered this strange mushroom in one of the pots. A menacing looking little devil. It’s a bright lime color, like pistachio pudding, but without the pistachios. Lime Jell-O wouldn’t work to describe it, you can’t see thru it. And I doubt it would giggle. It looks like it would glow in the dark. Like it belongs in the dark. The stem burrows down into the soil, some of its flesh peeling off and falling down next to it, reminding me of a creepy Zombie Halloween movie I once saw, with flesh peeling off the bone. The white stem gleams clear and bright enough to almost see yourself, about 3 inches high, getting thicker towards the bottom, with a ring about a quarter of an inch from the top. The cap reminds me of a Chinese hat sitting on top of a pudgy body, an old cartoon character I remember before things became so politically correct. The pot is black, which seems appropriate, with a bright red band around the top, making sure the dark stays inside. If you were to ingest this thing, it’s hard to tell what you might see. A mushroom I once ingested made me see music and smell colors. This thing is a whole other story. This thing looks like it would make you regret the stupidity of looking for God in a mushroom.

TENACITY

In between selective service classifications, I was invited to take a physical and prepare for induction into the military. It was 1971. The first thing that you do is take a test that I’m sure is designed for anyone to pass. There were dots on a box, and when you folded them a certain way, you were to pick which side of the box the dot would end up on. Now that was probably simple for most people, but I am mechanically impaired. I flunked. While standing in the physical line, getting ready to bend over, I heard my name called out. They marched me in to see the psychiatrist. A fairly young fellow, probably working off his debt from medical school. He barked out, “So you intentionally flunked that test?” I answered, “What makes you think that?” “You missed all the questions with the dot and the box, when you fold it, where the dot ends up on the box? “Sorry, I replied, I’m mechanically disabled." “Bullshit, he yelled. You’re just trying to get out of this.” I assume he meant trying to get out of killing people I had nothing against. “Let me ask you,” I bravely put forth, “would I be sane or insane if I were trying to get out of this?” Wrong question. He became unglued. The moral of this story: You can get anything you want, at Alice’s Restaurant.

Bruce Weik, was a longtime columnist for The Zephyr, and is co-creator of Many Paths Galesburg since 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

A Linewife Explains Their War With the No-Good, Husband-Stealing Bucket Bunnies

In the tradition of Ali vs. Frazier, Jobs vs. Gates, and Richards vs. Rinna comes mankind’s next great rivalry: linewives vs. bucket bunnies. It’s thanks to the TikTok algorithm that we ordinary civilians have recently become aware of this mighty conflict, which finds the spouses of storm-season electrical lineworkers—members of a predominantly male profession tasked with repairing electrical lines in disaster zones—pitted against the women supposedly trying to tempt their husbands away while they’re out in the field. (“Bucket” is the name for the container attached to a crane that lifts a lineworker up to the power lines.)
DELAND, FL
Miami Herald

My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed

One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
HOME & GARDEN
Elle Silver

I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.

Dogs often crap in the yard in front of the duplex where I live. No one cleans up after their dog even though this is the socially expected thing to do. One would think a dog owner would realize someone lives in this duplex — a family (two families, in fact) — and do the courtesy of cleaning up after their dog. But it appears that this is something that only happens in rich neighborhoods.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Upworthy

Man creates walking group so men can open up about their mental health and go easy on themselves

Simply put, Scott Oughton-Johnson avoided discussing his emotions. Not throughout their subsequent custody dispute or when he divorced his children's mother 10 years ago. In 2017, after a decade of holding his own worries inside, it all became too much. “I was in and out of court for the best part of 10 years,” the community sports coach told The Guardian. “It was a nightmare. I bottled it all up. People would say, ‘I don’t know how you do it.’ But inside, it was terrible. The stress and anxiety were killing me.”
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Are thoughts of leaving my partner and moving abroad a sign of an early midlife crisis?

I’m a 32-year-old man and find myself at a crossroads. I have a good life: a decent job, I live comfortably with my girlfriend, who I know loves me. We are the same age. All of my friends and family, who were local, have either moved to different cities or started families. I have some very good friends but our communication is all online and I often feel isolated.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
rolling out

Nikisha Reagan learned to embrace the career path that chose her

Serial entrepreneur, Nikisha Reagan, proves that her superpower comes from prayer and dedication. She actively seeks out others who are willing to invest in themselves and learn. Reagan enjoys helping others become the boss and she accomplished that objective with grace and humility. Throughout her career, she has been a...
HOUSTON, TX
B.Karl

Opinion: The gray divorce: kissing the golden years goodbye

If you check the dating sites, marriage may seem out of fashion in America, but it is pretty common, with 4.5 million people tying the proverbial knot every year. Divorce is also no stranger to the red, white, and blue as 42–53% of those couples end their marriages before their eighth anniversary ranking America #13 on the list of highest divorce rates worldwide. Even so, the divorce rate is down for most age groups in this country. (World Population Review)
The Independent

Voices: Hustle culture be damned – it’s OK to suck at your hobby

It’s the question we all fear – or at least, I do: “Do you have any hobbies?” It might spring up at the end of a job interview, or perhaps anxiously offered as idle chitchat on a first date if conversation is running dry. It’s a perfectly innocuous question – a way of finding out more about someone’s interests and how they enjoy spending their free time.Don’t get me wrong, I’ve knitted my fair share of scarves and even completed a cable knit cardigan that didn’t immediately unravel, and I can successfully pull off a One Arm Hang to...
SOCIAL MEDIA
pethelpful.com

Video of Rescue Chickens Getting Their First Taste of Being Outside Is So Moving

Watching animals live their best lives is so rewarding, especially for the people who make it happen for them. Farmer and podcaster @backtoearthcharlie gets to experience this every day as she nurses her rescue chickens back to health. The poor egg-laying hens had been kept in small battery cages and were in awful conditions when they arrived at her farm, but it's truly inspiring to see how far they've already come since then.
ANIMALS
blueridgeoutdoors

Rest In Peace

As a general rule, I don’t think it’s healthy to get emotionally attached to anything that doesn’t have a soul, or at the very least, can’t wag its tail at you when you walk through the door. I’m talking about stuff. Inert, lifeless stuff like backpacks and bicycles. And yet I have a track record of falling in love with certain pieces of gear, to the point where I’m blind to their obvious faults and actually offended when someone suggests I upgrade. Why would I get a new puffy jacket? Just because all of the down has fallen out of this one and it has so many patches I look like a NASCAR driver? But I was wearing this jacket the first time I got frostbite! I can’t just get rid of it. We’ve seen things together!
GEORGIA STATE
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy