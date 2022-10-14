Read full article on original website
PBSO Warns Of Bond Scam In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Ignore That Call Asking For Bond By Zelle… Scammer Targeting Palm Beach County… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you receive an email or phone call asking you to bond-out a loved one or friend by Zelle, ignore it. That’s the warning from the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boynton Beach motorcyclist, 48, dies after crash in western Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH — A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning following a crash Wednesday in western Delray Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. William Cintron, 48, of Boynton Beach, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Military Trail near Beechwood Road on Wednesday morning when he crashed into a Lincoln sedan making a U-turn from the northbound left-turn lane.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Delray Beach
Man fatally shot Sunday in West Palm Beach
A man died after being shot Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive in West Palm Beach.
4 people shot in 2 unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night
Four people were injured in two unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night. One victim was left in critical condition.
Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating
Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
Car windows smashed in Boynton Beach
Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach.
Man dead in shooting last night
Boca Raton Woman Flees Police After Alleged Walmart Shoplifting
“I Can’t Afford To Be Arrested Right Now!” Flees In Mercedes. Pepper Sprayed By Cops! Read The Arrest Report… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Patricia Pereira, 44, really didn’t want to be arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
80-year-old Lake Worth Beach man with dementia is missing
Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing disabled man who is possibly endangered.
SHOOTING IN DELRAY BEACH LEAVES TEEN INJURED
UPDATE: FOUR SHOT IN DELRAY BEACH SATURDAY NIGHT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 11:40 a.m. — Delray Beach Police just released this statement: Delray Beach police are investigating two unrelated shootings that happened Saturday night. At 8 p.m., a man was shot in a car near the 1500-block of SW 3rd Court. He was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
Boynton Beach woman dies nearly a month after lying down behind reversing car
A Boynton Beach woman died nearly a month after she was run over by a car backing up in a parking lot.
Kings Point Resident Jailed Twice In Days For Battering Tornado Victim
$50,000 BOND SET FOR WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY GRABBED MAN’S … BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Andrea Allen is back in the Palm Beach County Jail, arrested for aggravated battery for the second time in just days. Allen lives in Kings Point, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Arrest made after dozens of cats discovered living in poor condition
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of cats have been found living in deplorable conditions in Broward County. Authorities uncovered the horrific case of animal hoarding in Dania Beach, and it led to a second suspect being busted for the same thing just a few doors down. A total of...
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday.
'Epic:' 50 people rappelled down 19-story building in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Here's why
WEST PALM BEACH — Brion Lawler's nerves finally came to a head as he stood 19 floors over West Palm Beach with his back to the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean. He was locked into his harness and started to walk, step by tiny step, down the side of the pink Phillips Point building overlooking downtown.
Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton
The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
Gardens woman, 76, dies in train-car crash in West Palm; stalled railcars halted east-west traffic
WEST PALM BEACH — A 76-year-old Palm Beach Gardens woman has died from injuries she sustained when a freight train struck her SUV on Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach, city police said Friday. West Palm Beach Fire Rescue drove Harreen Bertisch to St. Mary's Medical Center, where she died following the wreck on...
