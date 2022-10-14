ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

PBSO Warns Of Bond Scam In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Ignore That Call Asking For Bond By Zelle… Scammer Targeting Palm Beach County… If you receive an email or phone call asking you to bond-out a loved one or friend by Zelle, ignore it. That's the warning from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Boynton Beach motorcyclist, 48, dies after crash in western Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH — A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning following a crash Wednesday in western Delray Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. William Cintron, 48, of Boynton Beach, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Military Trail near Beechwood Road on Wednesday morning when he crashed into a Lincoln sedan making a U-turn from the northbound left-turn lane.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Delray Beach this week. The crash happened on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Military Trail and Beechwood Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 48-year-old William Clifford Cintron was going southbound on Military Trail...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs

A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WPBF News 25

Man dead in shooting last night

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One man is dead after deputies say he was suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive, West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the adult male was suffering from a gunshot...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Flees Police After Alleged Walmart Shoplifting

"I Can't Afford To Be Arrested Right Now!" Flees In Mercedes. Pepper Sprayed By Cops! Boca Raton resident Patricia Pereira, 44, really didn't want to be arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after allegedly shoplifting from Walmart.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SHOOTING IN DELRAY BEACH LEAVES TEEN INJURED

UPDATE: FOUR SHOT IN DELRAY BEACH SATURDAY NIGHT. Delray Beach police are investigating two unrelated shootings that happened Saturday night. At 8 p.m., a man was shot in a car near the 1500-block of SW 3rd Court.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton

The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
BOCA RATON, FL
