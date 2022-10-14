Read full article on original website
Boston Marathon winner may lose title for doping
Runner Diana Kipyokei is facing the possibility of having her Boston Marathon victory in 2021 stripped after she tested positive for a banned substance.
Auger-Aliassime beats Wolf to win Firenze Open
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime won the Firenze Open with his 11th ace of the day, beating American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime lost his first service game on Sunday but broke his opponent’s serve either side of that and did not face another break point in the final.
US Paralympian From New Hampshire Competing to Win on New ‘Survivor’ Season
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. "Survivor" first aired all the way back in 2000. That was 22 years ago!. You might not know it, but the first winner of the.TV show,...
Koepka overcomes Uihlein on 3rd playoff hole for LIV win
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Brooks Koepka holed his birdie putt on the third playoff hole to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah on Sunday and claim his first victory on the breakaway tour. Little could separate Koepka from close friend and American compatriot Peter Uihlein all...
NBA Expanded Glance
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte...
