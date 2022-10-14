ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auger-Aliassime beats Wolf to win Firenze Open

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime won the Firenze Open with his 11th ace of the day, beating American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime lost his first service game on Sunday but broke his opponent’s serve either side of that and did not face another break point in the final.
TENNIS
Koepka overcomes Uihlein on 3rd playoff hole for LIV win

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Brooks Koepka holed his birdie putt on the third playoff hole to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah on Sunday and claim his first victory on the breakaway tour. Little could separate Koepka from close friend and American compatriot Peter Uihlein all...
GOLF
NBA Expanded Glance

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte...
NBA

