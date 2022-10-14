ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour

Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Zozo Championship

A year ago at the Zozo Championship, Hideki Matsuyama held a one-shot lead entering the final round at Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo. Naturally, there was a certain kind of pressure felt by the Japanese icon, playing his 200th PGA Tour event, to close out the tournament in front of his loyal local fans. And he followed through, shooting a Sunday 65 to win the title by five shots.
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
GOLF
GolfWRX

LIV golfer wins on DP World Tour at iconic venue

On winning the Andalucia Masters on Sunday, Adrian Otaegui not only recorded the lowest score in the event’s eight-year history – by seven shots – but also equalled the biggest winning margin, six shots, set by Christiaan Bezuidenhout, three years ago. On the most difficult course on...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Andrew Landry WITB 2022 (October)

Andrew Landry what’s in the bag accurate as of the Shriners Children’s Open. More photos from the event here. Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Yellow RDX Small Batch 80 6.5 TX. 7-wood: Ping G410 MAX (20.5 degrees @ 21.5 degrees) Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (46-S12), Titleist Vokey Design...
GOLF
SkySports

Zozo Championship: Rickie Fowler takes one-shot lead over Keegan Bradley in Japan

Rickie Fowler will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club as he looks to secure a first win in three years. The five-time PGA Tour winner, playing on a sponsor's exemption, fired a third-round 66 to sit at 14 under, just ahead of fellow American Keegan Bradley.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Harris English WITB 2022 (October)

Harris English what’s in the bag accurate as of the Shriners Children’s Open. More photos from the event here. Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees @ 11.5), Ping G400 (9 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana TB 70 TX, Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XD 70 TX. 3-wood: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees)
GOLF

