Zozo Championship: Keegan Bradley ends four-year PGA Tour title drought as Rickie Fowler fades
Keegan Bradley secured his first PGA Tour victory in four years at the Zozo Championship as fellow American Rickie Fowler's title drought extended. Bradley - previously winless since the 2018 BMW Championship - shot a two-under-par 68 to end on 15 under for the tournament and scoop close to $2 million.
Fred Couples has a case that he just played the best round in PGA Tour Champions history
There are any number of remarkable numbers that tell the story of the stunning round Fred Couples played on Sunday at the SAS Championship, but we’ll start with the most important: 60. The World Golf Hall of Famer had never shot a score that low in his 2,172 rounds on the PGA Tour or his 420 previous rounds on the PGA Tour Champions.
Tony Finau reveals the impact of PGA 2K23, Tiger Woods on golf’s viewership
PGA star Tony Finau recently attended the PGA Tour 2K23 Launch Event in Los Angeles, CA. Finau took some time to address the media and discussed the impact of PGA 2K23 on the game of golf’s viewership. “First of all, you have the opportunity to play as the pros,...
‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour
Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Zozo Championship
A year ago at the Zozo Championship, Hideki Matsuyama held a one-shot lead entering the final round at Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo. Naturally, there was a certain kind of pressure felt by the Japanese icon, playing his 200th PGA Tour event, to close out the tournament in front of his loyal local fans. And he followed through, shooting a Sunday 65 to win the title by five shots.
2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
LIV Golf: Tiger Woods had a helpful gallery, Joaquin Niemann had no such luck
Tiger Woods had a legion of fans help him move a giant boulder during the 1999 Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour, but Joaquin Niemann had no such luck during the first round of LIV Golf Jeddah. Niemann was playing the first of three rounds at Royal Greens Golf &...
Keegan Bradley draws on memories of Tiger Woods in seizing Zozo Championship victory
Of all the shots and all the drama surrounding Tiger Woods’ historic victory in the 2019 Zozo Championship—the one that tied him with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins—Keegan Bradley remembered the walk. Bradley was fortunate enough, and played beautifully enough, to be in the...
Emotional Keegan Bradley (not Rickie Fowler) ends winless drought in Japan with victory at Zozo Championship
As Keegan Bradley waited to tap-in for his first win on the PGA Tour in a span of 1,498 days and 100 starts, his eyes grew glassy and he did his best to keep his composure, but it was a hopeless task. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” he said....
Phil Mickelson says PGA Tour is ‘trending downwards’: ‘I love the side that I’m on’
Phil Mickelson is in Saudi Arabia and causing a stir. Mickelson, playing in LIV Golf’s event at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, discussed the ever-changing world of golf brought on by LIV. “I think going forward you have to pick a side. You...
LIV golfer wins on DP World Tour at iconic venue
On winning the Andalucia Masters on Sunday, Adrian Otaegui not only recorded the lowest score in the event’s eight-year history – by seven shots – but also equalled the biggest winning margin, six shots, set by Christiaan Bezuidenhout, three years ago. On the most difficult course on...
Andrew Landry WITB 2022 (October)
Andrew Landry what’s in the bag accurate as of the Shriners Children’s Open. More photos from the event here. Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Yellow RDX Small Batch 80 6.5 TX. 7-wood: Ping G410 MAX (20.5 degrees @ 21.5 degrees) Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (46-S12), Titleist Vokey Design...
Zozo Championship: Rickie Fowler takes one-shot lead over Keegan Bradley in Japan
Rickie Fowler will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club as he looks to secure a first win in three years. The five-time PGA Tour winner, playing on a sponsor's exemption, fired a third-round 66 to sit at 14 under, just ahead of fellow American Keegan Bradley.
Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter involved in ugly Twitter spat with DP World Tour pro
Whilst we have seen plenty of rhetoric from the leaders of the three major tours — Jay Monahan, Keith Pelley, and Greg Norman — social media has been the scene of much frenetic and biting conversation between players. One of the most vociferous anti-LIV golfers has been Eddie...
Harris English WITB 2022 (October)
Harris English what’s in the bag accurate as of the Shriners Children’s Open. More photos from the event here. Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees @ 11.5), Ping G400 (9 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana TB 70 TX, Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XD 70 TX. 3-wood: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees)
