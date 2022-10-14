Read full article on original website
Valve Registers Mystery Video Game Trademark for 'Neon Prime'
Valve has registered a mysterious new trademark for "Neon Prime" that may allude to a brand new video game IP from the Half-Life and Portal developer. The name, registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, was noticed by Reddit user itsairnd (below) and appears to be for a video game, or at least related software. That means, despite Valve's recent success with hardware like the Steam Deck and Index VR headset, this trademark appears to be game related.
3D Pokemon Yellow fan-remake brings back a truly cursed chonky Pikachu
Plus several other voxel-style Pokemon
The 9 Best Spider-Man Suit Mods
Check out some gameplay of our 9 favorite suit mods in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC!. Between Venom, Spider-Gwen, and even CJ from GTA San Andreas, modders have done some crazy things while modding Spider-Man’s suits on PC. These suit mods will overwrite other suits in your menu, but they’re all pretty easy to install with Nexus Mods. Kingpin, Wolverine, and even Stan Lee all make an appearance in this video!
Dead Space remake preview: A new and familiar look at horror
Motive Studio is working to create a faithful remake of the original Dead Space, but there are some surprises in store.
This indie FPS could pass for a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners roguelike
Deadlink is launching on Steam Early Access next week
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans warn you to stay away from the newest Stephen King adaptation, branding it a waste of time
The spooky season is well underway, and as is tradition, not every movie and TV show is going to be champagne horror. In fact, some projects were always destined to bomb. While the likes of Werewolf by Night and Smile are being received quite positively, with the former sitting well above 90 percent, this is most certainly not the case of the Netflix adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is currently being brutally smacked around on Twitter.
The Stephen King Book That Hasn't Been Adapted But Would Make 'A Great Movie,' According To King Himself
Stephen King thinks there is some untapped cinematic potential in one of his books that has gone basically untouched by Hollywood.
In Order To Make Lady Dimitrescu Playable, Resident Evil Village Shrank Her To A Manageable Size
Shadows of Rose, the impending downloadable content for Resident Evil Village, is drawing near. With it comes a fresh take on the Mercenaries gameplay option, which was previously made available to players. When the future Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village is released, players will have the option to play as either Chris Redfield, Heisenburg, or the infamous Lady Dimitrescu.
We're finally getting a Silent Hill showcase later this week
Fans can expect "the latest updates" on Konami's horror series
Gotham Knights to Get Heroic Assault, a Free Four-Player Co-Op Mode, In November
While Gotham Knights' campaign will only support single-player or two-player co-op, a new mode called Heroic Assault will launch for free on November 29, 2022, that will let up to four players team up in arena-based challenges. WB Games Montréal announced the news on Twitter and on Gotham Knights' FAQ...
A Space For The Unbound Finds New Publisher Following Funding Fall Out
Update 10/14/2022: A Space for the Unbound has found a new publisher for its console versions after developers Toge Productions and Mojiken Studio accused previous publisher PQube of manipulative behaviour and terminated their contract. The two developers alongside PQube and new publisher Chorus Worldwide released a statement on Twitter (below)...
Humankind Console Release Delayed 'Indefinitely' Due to 'Unique Challenges'
Amplitude Studios has announced that the console ports of Humankind have been delayed indefinitely. “We have to share some sad news with you today: We and our partner Aspyr Media have run into unexpected challenges in porting Humankind to consoles, and have to delay the release on Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S until further notice,” Amplitude explained in a statement.
dotesports.com
Silent Hill fans, get ready for a big Wednesday—new teasers have just begun
The Halloween season brings all the scary games out of the woodwork, with titles revealing new cosmetics and new spooky-themed events, but some games in the horror genre bring whole titles to go alongside the Spook-tober fun. The long-awaited reboot of the Silent Hill franchise might be rearing its head,...
Grounded Pond Lab: Explore the Depths and Switch on All The Breakers
Now that you've found the Pond Lab, your next step in Grounded is to explore the depths and restore the Pond Lab's power. While finding the three breakers might seem like a daunting task, submerged in the pond's dark depths as you are, the breaker locations are close by the lab itself. This Grounded guide walks you through where to find each and what happens after the lights are back on.
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
wegotthiscovered.com
A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves
Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
Ubisoft’s Project U Playtesting Leak Sheds Light on Upcoming Co-op Game
After being in development for years, Ubisoft recently surprised fans with a closed beta playtest for Project U. The title has been in development for quite some time at Ubisoft Annecy, the studio behind Riders Republic. After playtest began earlier today in Western Europe, some leaks and reports about the title seeped through the cracks, with one of them showcasing an introductory video involving the developers.
Rhaenys Ruled Supreme over ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9
House of the Dragon Episode 9 “The Green Council” is technically Alicent Hightower’s (Olivia Cooke) time to shine, but by the episode’s end, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) steals the show. We’ve been told since Episode 1 that Rhaenys is a formidable figure in the Targaryen family. While she’s always been a favorite, “The Green Council” is the episode that finally communicates just how powerful Rhaenys truly is. Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) might have been crowned King of the Seven Kingdoms, but Rhaenys — the Queen Who Never Was — was the character who ruled over HBO‘s House of the Dragon this week.
Against the Storm - Official Release Date Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for upcoming roguelite city builder, Against the Storm. Here's a look at how settlers go about establishing colonies and gathering resources in this new dark fantasy game. Your decisions will impact how the settlements evolve over time, so you'll need to carefully consider which attributes you want to upgrade as you go.
