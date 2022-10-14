ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Valve Registers Mystery Video Game Trademark for 'Neon Prime'

Valve has registered a mysterious new trademark for "Neon Prime" that may allude to a brand new video game IP from the Half-Life and Portal developer. The name, registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, was noticed by Reddit user itsairnd (below) and appears to be for a video game, or at least related software. That means, despite Valve's recent success with hardware like the Steam Deck and Index VR headset, this trademark appears to be game related.
IGN

The 9 Best Spider-Man Suit Mods

Check out some gameplay of our 9 favorite suit mods in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC!. Between Venom, Spider-Gwen, and even CJ from GTA San Andreas, modders have done some crazy things while modding Spider-Man’s suits on PC. These suit mods will overwrite other suits in your menu, but they’re all pretty easy to install with Nexus Mods. Kingpin, Wolverine, and even Stan Lee all make an appearance in this video!
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans warn you to stay away from the newest Stephen King adaptation, branding it a waste of time

The spooky season is well underway, and as is tradition, not every movie and TV show is going to be champagne horror. In fact, some projects were always destined to bomb. While the likes of Werewolf by Night and Smile are being received quite positively, with the former sitting well above 90 percent, this is most certainly not the case of the Netflix adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is currently being brutally smacked around on Twitter.
HappyGamer

In Order To Make Lady Dimitrescu Playable, Resident Evil Village Shrank Her To A Manageable Size

Shadows of Rose, the impending downloadable content for Resident Evil Village, is drawing near. With it comes a fresh take on the Mercenaries gameplay option, which was previously made available to players. When the future Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village is released, players will have the option to play as either Chris Redfield, Heisenburg, or the infamous Lady Dimitrescu.
IGN

A Space For The Unbound Finds New Publisher Following Funding Fall Out

Update 10/14/2022: A Space for the Unbound has found a new publisher for its console versions after developers Toge Productions and Mojiken Studio accused previous publisher PQube of manipulative behaviour and terminated their contract. The two developers alongside PQube and new publisher Chorus Worldwide released a statement on Twitter (below)...
IGN

Humankind Console Release Delayed 'Indefinitely' Due to 'Unique Challenges'

Amplitude Studios has announced that the console ports of Humankind have been delayed indefinitely. “We have to share some sad news with you today: We and our partner Aspyr Media have run into unexpected challenges in porting Humankind to consoles, and have to delay the release on Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S until further notice,” Amplitude explained in a statement.
dotesports.com

Silent Hill fans, get ready for a big Wednesday—new teasers have just begun

The Halloween season brings all the scary games out of the woodwork, with titles revealing new cosmetics and new spooky-themed events, but some games in the horror genre bring whole titles to go alongside the Spook-tober fun. The long-awaited reboot of the Silent Hill franchise might be rearing its head,...
IGN

Grounded Pond Lab: Explore the Depths and Switch on All The Breakers

Now that you've found the Pond Lab, your next step in Grounded is to explore the depths and restore the Pond Lab's power. While finding the three breakers might seem like a daunting task, submerged in the pond's dark depths as you are, the breaker locations are close by the lab itself. This Grounded guide walks you through where to find each and what happens after the lights are back on.
Collider

From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made

Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
wegotthiscovered.com

A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves

Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
IGN

Ubisoft’s Project U Playtesting Leak Sheds Light on Upcoming Co-op Game

After being in development for years, Ubisoft recently surprised fans with a closed beta playtest for Project U. The title has been in development for quite some time at Ubisoft Annecy, the studio behind Riders Republic. After playtest began earlier today in Western Europe, some leaks and reports about the title seeped through the cracks, with one of them showcasing an introductory video involving the developers.
Decider.com

Rhaenys Ruled Supreme over ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9

House of the Dragon Episode 9 “The Green Council” is technically Alicent Hightower’s (Olivia Cooke) time to shine, but by the episode’s end, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) steals the show. We’ve been told since Episode 1 that Rhaenys is a formidable figure in the Targaryen family. While she’s always been a favorite, “The Green Council” is the episode that finally communicates just how powerful Rhaenys truly is. Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) might have been crowned King of the Seven Kingdoms, but Rhaenys — the Queen Who Never Was — was the character who ruled over HBO‘s House of the Dragon this week.
IGN

Against the Storm - Official Release Date Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for upcoming roguelite city builder, Against the Storm. Here's a look at how settlers go about establishing colonies and gathering resources in this new dark fantasy game. Your decisions will impact how the settlements evolve over time, so you'll need to carefully consider which attributes you want to upgrade as you go.
