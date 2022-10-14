Read full article on original website
CNET
Pokemon Sword and Shield's Online Events to End Next Month
Pokemon Sword and Shield will no longer receive online updates or events after next month. While online play will still be available in both games, there will be no new Max Raid events after the final Wild Area News update on Nov. 1. Following that update, Pokemon that previously only appeared during special events, such as Gigantamax Snorlax, will be available in Max Raids.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Won't Be Rebalanced Until December
Blizzard has announced that Overwatch 2 won't be rebalanced until its Season 2 begins in December as it's currently happy with each hero's power level. As reported by Eurogamer, a blog post on Blizzard's website shared the developer's thoughts on the current state of the game now that most of its launch issues appear to have settled down.
dexerto.com
Activision confirms Modern Warfare 2 phone number requirement despite OW2 issues
Fans are eager to finally get their hands on Modern Warfare 2, but a new roadblock may prevent players from accessing the game. Activision Blizzard introduced a controversial phone number verification system to Overwatch 2. Unfortunately, players with certain phones or plans couldn’t access the game. After a wave...
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Phone Number Requirement Will Only Affect Some PC Players
Update 10/14/2022: Activision has clarified that the controversial Overwatch 2 phone policy that was also thought to be in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will only affect some PC players. As reported by PC Gamer, an anti-cheat blog post on Call of Duty's website made clear that only those...
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward Players for Finishing Campaign; Details About Postpaid SMS Verification Out, and More
Players who finish the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will receive in-game rewards and more, according to an announcement on the game’s site. The campaign will offer “a multitude of rewards” that can be used in the multiplayer and special ops modes. These can even be used in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 when it launches. If you digitally pre-order Modern Warfare 2, you can earn all the rewards through Campaign Early Access, before the game is released. The pre-order is listed for Rs. 4,999, and the Vault Edition for Rs. 6,699 across all platforms in India. The game is set to release on October 28.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Includes Significant Multiplayer Unlocks
Activision is incentivising players to jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign by including significant multiplayer unlocks within the single player. A Call of Duty blog post outlines the 17 separate rewards that players can earn for completing missions in the campaign, including operators Hutch, Chuy, Reyes, and Nova. Also available are double XP boosts, unique calling cards and emblems, and Captain Price's M4 weapon blueprint.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play and Save Data Backup Is Currently Down
Following a bug found in its Ver1.2.1 update, Nintendo has taken the Nintendo Switch Sports servers offline while it works to fix the problem. This means online play and save data backup are both currently down. Nintendo shared the update on Twitter, saying this bug has been causing the game...
IGN
Valve Registers Mystery Video Game Trademark for 'Neon Prime'
Valve has registered a mysterious new trademark for "Neon Prime" that may allude to a brand new video game IP from the Half-Life and Portal developer. The name, registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, was noticed by Reddit user itsairnd (below) and appears to be for a video game, or at least related software. That means, despite Valve's recent success with hardware like the Steam Deck and Index VR headset, this trademark appears to be game related.
ComicBook
Steam Gets Nintendo Switch Exclusive After Just 7 Months
Steam users looking for something new to try this weekend can count what was formerly a Nintendo Switch exclusive among their options now that it's released on the PC platform. That game is Triangle Strategy, the HD-2D title developed by Square Enix and Artdink and published by Square Enix. It's a turn-based strategy game originally released on the Nintendo Switch back in March 2022 and is a game that's maintained positive reviews since its launch.
GTA 6 fans concerned map may be too big following latest leak
There are concerns that, after years and years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI's map might actually be "too big" according to the footage leaked in the Rockstar Games security breach. The hack was devastating for the developer, showing off the modern-day Vice City, two player characters named Jason and...
IGN
Gotham Knights to Get Heroic Assault, a Free Four-Player Co-Op Mode, In November
While Gotham Knights' campaign will only support single-player or two-player co-op, a new mode called Heroic Assault will launch for free on November 29, 2022, that will let up to four players team up in arena-based challenges. WB Games Montréal announced the news on Twitter and on Gotham Knights' FAQ...
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 - Official Trailer | IGN Inside Stories
Roleplaying cannibals, black markets and Shakespeare plays. Check out the trailer for The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76, coming October 22 only on IGN. The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird.
dexerto.com
Nintendo freezes Switch Sports online service after repeated crashes
Nintendo has temporarily disabled online services for Switch Sports after the most recent update caused repeated crashes before matches. Earlier this year, Nintendo followed up its best-selling video game, Wii Sports, with a spiritual successor for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Sports allowed players to challenge friends locally and online...
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound: EA Shares Details About New In-Game City Lakeshore; Here Is Everything You Need to Know
Need for Speed fans are excited for Unbound as the latest entry in the series was revealed on October 6, 2022. The game is developed by Criterion Games and published by Electronic Arts for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is set in a fictional city called Lakeshore City which is inspired by Chicago.
IGN
Scorn: Act 4 - Rotating Maze Puzzle Solution
This video shows you how to solve the rotating maze puzzle in Act 4 of Scorn. It requires you to guide the orb of light through the three different maze faces on the rotating device. For more Scorn puzzle solutions, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/scorn.
CD Projekt is helping Stadia players rescue their Cyberpunk 2077 save files from annihilation
Stadia saves will now work with other platforms, but you'll have to put a little effort into making it happen.
IGN
Scorn Video Review
Scorn reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Also available on Xbox. If Scorn were much longer than it is, I think it would have overstayed its welcome. But the fact that it's such a bite-sized sprint through the grisly and surreal made it memorable and satisfying. The frustrating combat, mercifully, only haunts a fraction of that playtime. But the superb, darkly mystifying art direction and ambient soundtrack suffuse the whole thing like rancid blood bringing a creaky corpse back to life. It's an uneasy, sometimes disorienting experience from end-to-end. Yet, it's one I don't regret plunging into.
IGN
Scorn Walkthrough - Full Game
IGN’s Scorn gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through all of the game's puzzles and combat encounters. For more Scorn puzzle solutions, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/scorn.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass, Razer and HBO House of the Dragon Partner for an Exclusive ‘Gaming Throne’ but You Can’t Get It
For the past few weeks, HBO's House of the Dragon TV series has been the talk of the town. The Game of Thrones prequel showcases the events that took place in House Targaryen, centuries before the events of the channel's hit TV show. House of the Dragon's story revolves around...
IGN
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of October 14-18
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Hard Light, Liar’s Handshake, Lion Rampant, and Crown of Tempests.
