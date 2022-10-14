ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

UT Athletics asks for donations for new goalposts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee Athletics asked the public to donate to cover the costs to replace the goalposts that fans tore down during celebrations of the Vol’s win against Alabama on Saturday night. It can be noted that Saturday was a bad night...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama

One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Updated: 20 hours ago. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County

One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said. Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama. Updated: 8 hours ago. Thousands of Vols fans rushed the field, and now clean-up...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said. Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. Thousands of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to Tennessee

Bryce Young talked to the media after Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 in Neyland Stadium Saturday. Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He returned to the field Saturday after suffering a shoulder sprain against Arkansas two weeks prior. The California native confirmed his shoulder was fine after the game, but he feels it is on him and Alabama’s offense to step up late when they have possession of the football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama

There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama

Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee plays 'Dixieland Delight' following win over Alabama

Tennessee football played Dixieland Delight following its win over No. 3 Alabama Saturday afternoon. It’s a fitting song for what was an incredible performance on the field. The Vols have been waiting to play that one for some time, we supposed. And what a scene it was. Tennessee fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Everything you need to know for the Tennessee-Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s football time in Tennessee in a big way as the Vols look to host the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the top-10 matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on WVLT...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Nick Saban said about Tennessee following Alabama's loss to Vols

Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a dramatic loss at the hands of Tennessee Saturday night 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw all 5 touchdown passes to star receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hooker and Josh Heupel kept torching Alabama’s defense, and a last-second field goal by Chase McGrath delivered the victory for the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 7

Paul Finebaum is a proud Tennessee alum, and let’s just say he has a ton of reason to be proud of his alma mater this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers took down No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, 52-49, ending a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide and adding to their own impressive résumé.
KNOXVILLE, TN

