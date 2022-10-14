Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
UT Athletics asks for donations for new goalposts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee Athletics asked the public to donate to cover the costs to replace the goalposts that fans tore down during celebrations of the Vol’s win against Alabama on Saturday night. It can be noted that Saturday was a bad night...
wvlt.tv
Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Updated: 20 hours ago. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and...
Breaking: Standout Receiver Mazeo Bennett Details Decision to Choose the Vols
Tennessee landed the commitment of coveted 2024 South Carolina wide receiver Mazeo Bennett moments ago. Prior to revealing his decision publicly, Bennett discussed the decision to choose the Vols with Volunteer Country. "I mean, ever since I first went up there, I fell in love," Bennett said of why ...
wvlt.tv
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said. Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama. Updated: 8 hours ago. Thousands of Vols fans rushed the field, and now clean-up...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said. Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. Thousands of...
tdalabamamag.com
What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to Tennessee
Bryce Young talked to the media after Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 in Neyland Stadium Saturday. Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He returned to the field Saturday after suffering a shoulder sprain against Arkansas two weeks prior. The California native confirmed his shoulder was fine after the game, but he feels it is on him and Alabama’s offense to step up late when they have possession of the football.
footballscoop.com
Tennessee launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the first time in 16 years on Saturday night, as you know, and the Neyland Stadium goal posts were a casualty of the 52-49 battle that brought the victory. Oct. 16, 2022 is the happiest day-after in Knoxville since Jan. 5, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida...
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
'The best day of my life' | Vols big win against AL leaves goalpost pieces behind
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was a moment imprinted in Tennessee football history when they defeated Alabama on Saturday. "Yesterday was probably the best day of my life," Chris Hollander, a UT student said. Vol fans jumped up and down when Tennessee beat Alabama for the first time since 2006.
wvlt.tv
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a historic win against Alabama, Dolly Parton joined in on the celebration. She also took the time to respond to some rumors that had been circulating for weeks. When ESPN announced College GameDay would be coming back to Knoxville for the much-anticipated matchup of Tennessee...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama
Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
wvlt.tv
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama. Updated: 8 hours ago. Thousands of Vols fans rushed the field, and now clean-up crews are finding items...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Tennessee defeating Alabama
Alabama fans shared their reaction to Alabama football and Tennessee football’s final score via social media.
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama: ‘Tennessee on top, not your cousin’
Signs at ESPN’s “College GameDay” locations is as much college football as bands and tailgating. On Saturday, the Tennessee faithful had their sights set on No. 3 Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide’s visit to Neyland Stadium for a meeting with No. 6 Tennessee. The game...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee plays 'Dixieland Delight' following win over Alabama
Tennessee football played Dixieland Delight following its win over No. 3 Alabama Saturday afternoon. It’s a fitting song for what was an incredible performance on the field. The Vols have been waiting to play that one for some time, we supposed. And what a scene it was. Tennessee fans...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit congratulates Tennessee after Alabama victory: 'Can’t imagine the scene in Knoxville tonight'
Kirk Herbstreit congratulated Tennessee on its big win over Alabama on Saturday night, and admitted he was wrong when he picked Alabama on ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday morning. Herbstreit was the only panelist to pick Alabama on the show after Lee Corso, Peyton Manning, Desmond Howard...
wvlt.tv
Everything you need to know for the Tennessee-Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s football time in Tennessee in a big way as the Vols look to host the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the top-10 matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on WVLT...
Police investigating Cumberland Ave. shooting after Vols win
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night near University of Tennessee after the Vols win against Alabama.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Nick Saban said about Tennessee following Alabama's loss to Vols
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a dramatic loss at the hands of Tennessee Saturday night 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw all 5 touchdown passes to star receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hooker and Josh Heupel kept torching Alabama’s defense, and a last-second field goal by Chase McGrath delivered the victory for the Vols.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 7
Paul Finebaum is a proud Tennessee alum, and let’s just say he has a ton of reason to be proud of his alma mater this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers took down No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, 52-49, ending a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide and adding to their own impressive résumé.
