Jim Donovan under weather and won't be radio announcer for Browns vs. Patriots
Browns games have sounded different this season on the team's radio network. Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots will sound even more unusual. The Browns (2-3) announced play-by-play radio announcer Jim Donovan is feeling under the weather and won't be in the booth when they host the Patriots (2-3). Donovan will be...
Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves game v. Patriots due to injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett exited the field with trainers during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a shoulder injury.
What they said during Browns’ blowout loss vs. Patriots: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are now on a three-game losing streak as they were blown out at home by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start. The Patriots’ defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times and forced four turnovers.
‘They see Bill Belichick and it’s over!’ - Browns fan says after blowout loss (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After six games, the Browns possess a dismal 2-4 record for the 2022 season. Sunday’s loss was the most lopsided thus far, with the New England Patriots handing them a 38-15 smackdown at home at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans being interviewed by cleveland.com this season have repeatedly lamented the lack of running plays given to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts
CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
Jason Pinkston: Very unsure, puzzled and disappointed with this Browns team; changes need to be made with this defense
Jason Pinkston talks about his feeling on this Browns team at 2-3, Kevin Stefanski’s frustrations, why Joe Woods is on the hot seat and what the reaction will be if struggles continue, the success of the run game and the matchup with the Patriots.
Cleveland Browns lose to New England, and the problems are getting worse: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns lost to the New England Patriots 38-15 on Sunday, and Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Doug Lesmerises are here to talk about what’s wrong with the 2-4 Browns. First up, a big picture look at what might be...
Allen Robinson finally becomes a big-play threat: Rams vs. Panthers takeaways
The Rams figured out how to put Allen Robinson in position to make big plays, offset the absence of Cam Akers and more during a win over the Panthers.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Browns takeaways: Zappe makes statement in 38-15 rout
What a difference two weeks makes. The New England Patriots sat at 1-3 through four games of the 2022 season and were down to their third-string quarterback after losing Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer to injury. Since then, all Bailey Zappe and the Patriots have done is outscore their opponents 66-15 to storm back to .500 after Sunday's impressive 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/16/22)
It is Sunday, October 16, 2022, and Cleveland sports fans are in for a day of great games. The Cleveland Browns start the day hopefully on a winning note by defeating the New England Patriots at the 1:00 PM EDT game at First Energy Stadium. Then, they turn the winning...
How Rhamondre Stevenson Made Unique History With TD Vs. Browns
Facing a critical third-and-long situation late in the first half of Sunday’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Patriots were rewarded for going against the grain. Standing at Cleveland’s 31-yard-line with 3:30 left in the second quarter and the game tied 3-3, New England needed 10 yards to both gain a first down and inch closer to the red zone. Conventional knowledge tells an NFL team to take to the air in that situation, but the Patriots instead went with a shotgun handoff to Rhamondre Stevenson. The call proved to be the right one, as the sophomore running back blew through the line of scrimmage, evaded Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. and capped off the long run with a touchdown to give the visitors a touchdown lead.
Yardbarker
Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Patriots
It was a hard day to be a Cleveland Browns fan. There is no way to sugarcoat how bad things went in the Week 6 loss to the New England Patriots. The 2-4 Browns disappointed in all facets of the game, and fans had plenty of reactions. Here are the...
Both Browns and Patriots rely on running the ball and stopping the run: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-3) play the New England Patriots (2-3) today in Cleveland, a rematch from last season that Cleveland lost 45-7. Cleveland lost despite D’Ernest Johnson gaining 99 yards filling in for Nick Chubb, who was out due to testing positive for COVID-19. Also, during the game Baker Mayfield was replaced by Case Keenum because of an injury to his knee. The Browns lost because they couldn’t slow down the Patriots running game, led by Rhamondre Stevenson or its passing game led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones.
Browns once again beat themselves in loss to Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the second straight year, the Patriots flat out beat the Browns. One could argue that this year’s 38-15 defeat was even worse than last season’s 45-7 loss, as the Browns simply had no answer against Patriots third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe on Sunday. The fourth-rounder ended the game with 309 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-34 passing in just his second career start.
