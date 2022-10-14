ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

‘They see Bill Belichick and it’s over!’ - Browns fan says after blowout loss (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After six games, the Browns possess a dismal 2-4 record for the 2022 season. Sunday’s loss was the most lopsided thus far, with the New England Patriots handing them a 38-15 smackdown at home at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans being interviewed by cleveland.com this season have repeatedly lamented the lack of running plays given to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
WKYC

Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts

CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
NBC Sports

Patriots-Browns takeaways: Zappe makes statement in 38-15 rout

What a difference two weeks makes. The New England Patriots sat at 1-3 through four games of the 2022 season and were down to their third-string quarterback after losing Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer to injury. Since then, all Bailey Zappe and the Patriots have done is outscore their opponents 66-15 to storm back to .500 after Sunday's impressive 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/16/22)

It is Sunday, October 16, 2022, and Cleveland sports fans are in for a day of great games. The Cleveland Browns start the day hopefully on a winning note by defeating the New England Patriots at the 1:00 PM EDT game at First Energy Stadium. Then, they turn the winning...
NESN

How Rhamondre Stevenson Made Unique History With TD Vs. Browns

Facing a critical third-and-long situation late in the first half of Sunday’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Patriots were rewarded for going against the grain. Standing at Cleveland’s 31-yard-line with 3:30 left in the second quarter and the game tied 3-3, New England needed 10 yards to both gain a first down and inch closer to the red zone. Conventional knowledge tells an NFL team to take to the air in that situation, but the Patriots instead went with a shotgun handoff to Rhamondre Stevenson. The call proved to be the right one, as the sophomore running back blew through the line of scrimmage, evaded Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. and capped off the long run with a touchdown to give the visitors a touchdown lead.
Yardbarker

Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Patriots

It was a hard day to be a Cleveland Browns fan. There is no way to sugarcoat how bad things went in the Week 6 loss to the New England Patriots. The 2-4 Browns disappointed in all facets of the game, and fans had plenty of reactions. Here are the...
Cleveland.com

Both Browns and Patriots rely on running the ball and stopping the run: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-3) play the New England Patriots (2-3) today in Cleveland, a rematch from last season that Cleveland lost 45-7. Cleveland lost despite D’Ernest Johnson gaining 99 yards filling in for Nick Chubb, who was out due to testing positive for COVID-19. Also, during the game Baker Mayfield was replaced by Case Keenum because of an injury to his knee. The Browns lost because they couldn’t slow down the Patriots running game, led by Rhamondre Stevenson or its passing game led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones.
Cleveland.com

Browns once again beat themselves in loss to Patriots

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the second straight year, the Patriots flat out beat the Browns. One could argue that this year’s 38-15 defeat was even worse than last season’s 45-7 loss, as the Browns simply had no answer against Patriots third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe on Sunday. The fourth-rounder ended the game with 309 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-34 passing in just his second career start.
