Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
Polygon
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
ComicBook
Marvel Releases X-Men/Spider-Man Crossover Trailer, Dark Web
Straight from New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics has revealed new details about their upcoming crossover event Dark Web which will bring together the Spider-Man family of titles along with some X-Men for good measure and even Ms. Marvel. As the publisher revealed, the event will center around two of the most high profile clones in the Marvel Universe, Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly, teaming up for "their ultimate revenge." According to Marvel, Dark Web will "fan the embers of the iconic INFERNO crossover and pack an emotional punch that pays off decades of Marvel Comics storytelling." Check out hte trailer for the event below along with cover art and issues details!
Harrison Ford heading to Marvel! The actor, 80, 'set to replace' William Hurt in Thunderbolts and may also appear in Captain America: New World Order
Harrison Ford is reportedly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The 80-year-old star - who has appeared in some of the biggest film franchises of all time including Star Wars and Indiana Jones - will be filling some very big shoes it seems. It has been claimed that Harrison will...
Robert Downey Jr. Once Shared It Would Be Hard to Let Go of Iron Man If the Character Was Re-Cast
Robert Downey Jr. addressed the possibility of being re-cast in his earlier days as Iron Man, and he didn’t welcome the possibility.
Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’
Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Starts Shooting at Renamed Disney Studios Australia
20th Century Studios’ fantasy action film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” has begun production in Sydney, New South Wales, at the iconic Fox Studios Australia, which have been newly renamed Disney Studios Australia. The franchise film is pitched as a new chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Under the direction of Wes Ball (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) it will star Owen Teague (“It”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Peter Macon (“The Orville”), Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) and Kevin Durand (“The Strain”). The screenplay is...
Gamespot
Harrison Ford Is Joining The MCU In Next Captain America Movie - Report
Veteran and iconic actor Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, according to a report. SlashFilm reports that Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in multiple upcoming MCU films, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The news originally comes from the Hot Mic podcast, and SlashFilm backed up that report.
IGN
Gotham Knights Will Only Run at 30 FPS and Will Offer No Performance Mode on Consoles
When Gotham Knights arrives on consoles on October 21, it will do so with no performance mode and it will run at only 30 FPS. As spotted by those like Wario64 on Twitter, the news was shared by Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur "Flaoua" Marty in the game's Discord channel, and she wanted to take the time to address this question for console players.
GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion
Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
IGN
How to Watch the Thor Movies in Chronological Order
With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson is now the MCU hero with the most solo films. When you add to that the four Avengers movies he appears in, this mighty God of thunder has really put in the work. Thor has transformed from a...
ComicBook
Prey Star Amber Midthunder Wants to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Amber Midthunder may have won over both fans and critics with her starring role in the latest film in the Predator franchise, but the Prey star has another franchise she'd like to be a part of. Speaking with Variety at the Newport Beach Film Festival, Midthunder revealed that she'd like to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explain that she's a big fan of the Marvel movies and a big fan of the MCU.
IGN
Halloween Ends: Ending Explained, Breakdown and Easter Eggs | Halloween Canon Fodder
Michael Myers returns for the last time in Halloween Ends, the 13th film in the epic horror franchise, but as the title suggests, he finally meets an end that seems pretty impossible to come back from. Even for him. So where does this film leave the Halloween franchise? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown, ending explained and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
The Tom Holland Spider-Man Movies in Order of Release Date
With 8 live-action Spider-Man movies, it could get a little confusing when discussing the web slinger’s films. Three different actors have portrayed the character, and these different Spider-Men have had different supporting characters, villains, and storylines. But the Spider-Man we’re going to be focusing on is the most recent...
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 - Official Trailer | IGN Inside Stories
Roleplaying cannibals, black markets and Shakespeare plays. Check out the trailer for The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76, coming October 22 only on IGN. The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird.
Essence
Marvel Studios Moves World Premiere For ‘Wakanda Forever’ To Earlier Release Date
The ‘Black Panther’ sequel will debut on Tuesday, October 25th in Los Angeles, two weeks before the film hits theaters. The highly-anticipated film Wakanda Forever, will be here sooner – much sooner – than you think. According to the movie listing platform Average Socialite, the Black...
Digital Trends
RoboCop: Rogue City release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
“Dead or alive, you’re coming with me!” The classic RoboCop movies, particularly the original, was a groundbreaking take on crime and police in a near-future version of Detroit. While the reality surrounding those things has moved in quite a different direction than the film predicted, it’s still a great concept and an awesome piece of ’80s nostalgia. RoboCop himself, though, has never really been done justice when being translated into games. We got a handful of early games on systems like the NES and SNES, but they were not quite able to really capture the feel of being a walking tank in the streets of Detroit.
ComicBook
Ghost Rider: Marvel Introduces Spirit of Vengeance's Wildest Villain Yet
Given his role as Marvel's most iconic horror character, Ghost Rider has had a rather bizarre rogue's gallery since his inception. Now, 50 years after the character first entered Marvel canon, the Spirit of Vengeance has found himself facing off against what may be his wildest villain yet. Full spoilers up ahead for Ghost Rider #7, now available in comic stores.
Comments / 0