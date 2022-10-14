ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Playoff dreams already at stake when Lubbock High football hosts Plainview

By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
It's not a must-win game, but it's as close as you can get in the second district contest.

Lubbock High and Plainview will continue their football rivalry with significant playoff implications at stake Friday afternoon at Lowrey Field. A history that dates back to 1910, the Westerners and Bulldogs are plenty familiar with each other historically.

But the past few meetings have been menial in comparison to this one. The non-district games between Plainview and Lubbock High have yielded high drama and low stakes. Friday will be a different story with the two teams trying to stay in the hunt in District 2-5A Division II.

Each of the two teams have eclipsed their win totals from 2021. Yippee. It's about getting the wins that matter, which is something neither squad has been very good at in recent years.

The Westerners have lost 27 straight district games, a stretch nearing the five-year mark. The Bulldogs haven't fared much better, losing their last 16 district contests.

Plainview head coach Johnathon Haddock knows the Bulldogs' history enough in his third year to understand this fact. It's one of many stretches the coach is hoping can be put behind them this season. They accomplished one by beating Levelland in Week 1, Plainview's first victory in a season opener since 2006.

"It's all about breaking those firsts," Haddock said. "First win of game one of the year and now we're trying to get our first district win and hopefully continue that to get that first playoff appearance since 2017."

Haddock sees the Westerners as a team still trying to find their identity, a position he can empathize with, having been through that transition himself in 2020. Some of that can be attributed to the rash of injuries Lubbock High has dealt with this year, especially at the key offensive skill positions.

Last year's top receiver, Michael Coleman, has yet to see the field for the Westerners while top running back Keith Ramirez is nursing an injury of his own, missing last week's 70-0 district-opening loss to Palo Duro.

"It changes your play calling," Rodriguez said of the absence of Ramirez, who will miss the Plainview game as well. "It kind of forces you to become maybe one dimensional when you don't want to. So now we're having to revamp a little bit so that we can keep teams honest and probably do some more running with our quarterback (Ivan McGwier). We've still got Kylor (Petrowski) back there so we have somebody we can rely on when we get into that situation."

The similarities between the teams continues here as well.

Plainview was without top offensive weapon Karomo Collins for the final two non-district games — he returned last week against Abilene Wylie — and managed to get a win over Hereford without him. That victory, a close, down-to-the-wire affair, is one the Bulldogs have not been able to pull off in recent years.

Knocking off the Whitefaces was encouraging to the trajectory of the team.

"Looking back at the beginning of the year, we lost a couple close ones, then at the end of pre-district we won a close one," Haddock said. "Our kids are having to learn every step of the way how to win and I think we're starting to see that."

Another streak at stake is total wins.

The Bulldogs have not won more than two games in a season since 2017 — also their last playoff appearance — while Lubbock High's streak of two-or-less wins stretches to 2012 — the Westerners' last playoff berth.

Getting to three wins would be nice for either team, but the focus is simpler than that for Rodriguez.

"Sometimes I think it's best for our team to just have small victories," the Lubbock High head coach said. "We just try to win. Every time it's been the same model for us is to win every play every chance you get and try to get better. And if it's a bad play, make the next one better. And if that's a good play, make that one even better and better and better and just continue to try to improve play in and play out."

Plainview at Lubbock High

District 2-5A Division I football

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Lowrey Field/PlainsCapital Park

Records: Plainview 2-4, 0-1; Lubbock High 2-4, 0-1

Radio: 1340 AM/103.9 FM

Coverage: Follow @NathanGiese on Twitter for updates with analysis and video on lubbockonline.com.

