In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.

