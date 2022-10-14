Lady Tomcats secure TVC title with sweep over Belpre

It’s so nice you might as well do it thrice.

The Trimble Lady Tomcats (15-4, 8-0) secured their third straight TVC – Hocking championship on Thursday night with a sweep over Belpre (4-15, 2-8) in Glouster. They won the match with scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-9.

Leading the offensive attack on the night was Katelynn Coey. The junior recorded 19 kills and also grabbed a couple of digs to help secure the win and the TVC title.

Helping her out offensively was Faith Handley and Kate Sutton. Handley had an all-around effort, recording 11 digs, nine kills, four aces and a block. Sutton on the other hand pitched in seven kills, three digs and a couple of blocks.

Given that it was senior night over at Trimble High School, it made sense that some of the older girls played a big part in the win. Jacie Orsborne added to her all-time record with 39 assists but also added four digs, a block and a kill during the win. Brianne Fraunfelter, another senior, had four digs and pitched in a couple of aces.

Brandis Bickley and Kennedy Kittle also played a significant role defensively, recording seven and six digs respectively.

With the regular season over and the TVC title officially returning back to Trimble for a third consecutive year, the Lady Tomcats head into the postseason in good spirits.

They match up with Sciotoville in the sectional semi-final on Monday at Trimble High School. The match is set to begin at 6 p.m.