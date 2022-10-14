ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ron Johnson said, 'The FBI set me up.' Here is what's behind the comment made during Wisconsin's Senate debate.

By Lawrence Andrea, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9U9P_0iZ37Css00

During Wisconsin's final Senate debate Thursday night, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson made a comment that surprised many in attendance.

"The FBI set me up with a corrupt briefing and then leaked that to smear me," the Oshkosh Republican said.

The remark drew laughs from some in the crowd as Johnson explained he's been trying to uncover and expose alleged corruption within the FBI.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is trailing Johnson with less than a month until election day, quickly made T-shirts of Johnson's quote in an attempt to raise campaign funds.

Johnson's comment came after Barnes claimed Johnson "had to be sat down by the FBI and warned that he may be a Russian asset. We cannot trust Sen. Johnson to protect democracy abroad because we can't even trust Sen. Johnson to protect democracy here at home."

Here's what we know about the matter.

Disinformation warning came in 2020

It is true that the FBI in August 2020, months before the election, warned Johnson that he could be a target for Russian disinformation. But Johnson has dismissed that warning as a ploy.

Johnson, who is seeking his third term, has said the FBI briefing didn't include specifics and that he already knew of the threat from Russia. He said he believed he was being given the briefing so it could be used against him later.

As committee chair, Johnson was investigating Hunter Biden

That briefing came as Johnson spent much of 2019 and 2020 — when he was chair of the Homeland Security Committee — investigating the activities of Hunter Biden, the son of now-President Joe Biden who sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Johnson has put a focus in recent years on the younger Biden's laptop, which was the subject of controversy in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. He has accused the FBI of suppressing information about that device.

(Federal agents who had been investigating those foreign ties indicated earlier this month they had sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and for reportedly lying on paperwork to purchase a gun. The Department of Justice has not made a final decision on whether to issue charges.)

The Oshkosh Republican has also looked into whether Ukraine had interfered in the 2016 election.

U.S. intelligence agencies determined Russia intervened in the 2016 election and that Russia tried to blame the election interference on Ukraine.

"I asked the briefers what specific evidence they had regarding this warning, and they could not provide me anything other than the generalized warning," Johnson told the Washington Post last year about the FBI briefing. Without specific information, I felt the briefing was completely useless and unnecessary (since I was fully aware of the dangers of Russian disinformation)."

Democrats were worried hearings were part of disinformation campaign

The briefing also came weeks after Democratic leaders in Congress told the FBI they feared Johnson's investigation was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Johnson and his staff in 2019 met with Ukrainian diplomat Andriy Telizhenko as the senator pursued the theory that Ukraine had interfered in the 2016 election.

The U.S. State Department later sanctioned Telizhenko and six others for attempting to undermine Biden's candidacy.

The sanctions led Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon to say Johnson's investigation of Biden was "based on Russian disinformation." Johnson has said he vetted the information Telizhenko provided before using it.

Johnson made a much-criticized trip to Russia

Johnson has also been criticized by opponents for his 2018 trip to Russia with other congressional Republicans in which he spent the July 4 holiday in the country.

Johnson at the time said senators "brought up" Russia's meddling in the election and called Russia an adversary. But he also indicated there should be dialogue between the two nations.

"This is an important relationship," Johnson said that month. "Russia is not going away."

In 2019, Johnson said Russia denied him a visa to enter the country with other members of Congress.

"The path Vladimir Putin has chosen for Russia is a tragedy of historic proportions," Johnson said in a statement at the time. "Unfortunately, Russian officials continue to play diplomatic games with this sincere effort and have denied me entrance to Russia. Regardless of this petty affront, I will continue to advocate a strong and resolute response to Russian aggression — and frank dialogue when possible.”

Barnes also faces Russia criticism

In the debate, Barnes also faced his share of Russia-related criticism.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday reported that Barnes did six interviews with RT, formerly Russia Today, in 2015 and 2016, in which he criticized American law enforcement.

RT is a Russian state-controlled international news television network funded by the Kremlin.

Johnson's campaign said the interviews, conducted during Barnes' second term as a state lawmaker, amounted to Barnes "allowing himself to be used by Vladimir Putin’s propagandists."

Contact Lawrence Andrea at landrea@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

Comments / 66

LAW
16h ago

Johnson is the biggest fake, Marries the boss’s daughter calls himself a self made millionaire, tries to overthrow the government, says he was barely involved, fake vaccine information, comes up with the weirdest conspiracy theories. Gives himself $5 million in tax breaks.I’m

Reply
7
bill zollweg
1d ago

Johnson is delusional and not fit for office. Vote Blue to save America. He sent jobs and made millions for China.

Reply(2)
22
Peepers
2d ago

When is beer fart brained Barnes going to debate Scott Walker ? I seen him on channel 6 a couple months back thanking Lasery for his support in helping him defeat Scott Walker for Gov. Could channel 6 play that again for us ?

Reply(4)
5
Related
Daily Mail

Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'

President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
HAWAII STATE
WISN

Al Franken says DOJ should investigate U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

MILWAUKEE — Former U.S. senator, Al Franken, wants the U.S. Justice Department and the Jan. 6 Committee to investigate Sen. Ron Johnson's actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Franken, a comedian and former Minnesota senator, made the comments at a Democratic get-out-the-vote event in Milwaukee Thursday. He cited what Franken says was Johnson's role in an attempt to deliver a false slate of Republican electors to former Vice President Mike Pence, which Johnson has denied.
MILWAUKEE, WI
HuffPost

Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists

As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
OREGON STATE
The Hill

Wisconsin Senate race shifts toward Johnson: poll

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 4 points in a new Fox News poll after the same survey showed Barnes leading last month. The poll found Johnson garnered the support of 48 percent of respondents, compared to Barnes’s 44 percent. Five percent said they didn’t know who they would lean toward, and 2 percent said they wouldn’t vote.
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Former President Barack Obama coming to Milwaukee Oct. 29 to support Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes ahead of midterms

Right on schedule, the Democrats are bringing in their "closer" ahead of the midterms. Former President Barack Obama will headline a rally on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee as he tries to boost top Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking re-election and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for a critical U.S. Senate seat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Atlantic

How Far Would a Republican Majority Go?

In 2011, the new House Republican majority, egged on by Eric Cantor and Kevin McCarthy and led by radical Tea Party rightists such as Jason Chaffetz, brought the U.S. to the brink of a default. The disaster was headed off by a last-minute compromise between Speaker John Boehner, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and President Barack Obama. A breach of the debt ceiling, meaning the loss of the full faith and credit of the United States, would have been catastrophic. But Chaffetz and many of his colleagues were more than willing to make that happen. In the aftermath, Chaffetz said, “We weren’t kidding around. We would have taken it down.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad

Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy