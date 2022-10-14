ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozaukee County, WI

Ozaukee County survivors make T-shirts to hang in Cedar Creek Park for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Quinn Clark, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Nearly 100 T-shirts hung on clotheslines in Cedar Creek Park in Cedarburg on Thursday night. Each shirt represented a survivor of domestic violence.

Advocates of Ozaukee provides shelter, education and a wide range of resources to survivors of domestic violence. Erin LeRoy, shelter manager and crisis phone advocate, wanted to bring the Clothesline Project to Ozaukee County for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. She invited survivors from the community, whether or not they were clients of the organization, to express themselves through decorating a T-shirt.

About one in four women and one in ten men experience violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the CDC.

"(The clothesline is) supposed to be a visual representation of those statistics," LeRoy said.

The Clothesline Project began in Massachusetts in 1990 to address violence against women. Since then, it has spread across the country to raise awareness and fight the stigma surrounding intimate partner abuse.

The shirts lined up on clotheslines in Cedar Creek Park help to fight the illusion that Ozaukee County is immune to domestic violence, Mary Knetter, Advocates of Ozaukee sexual violence victim services director, said.

"I think there's still this kind of this misconception that domestic violence or sexual assault doesn't happen here, and we need the community to start understanding that, in fact, it does, and to really just support survivors when they do come forward," Knetter said.

Domestic violence survivor Julie Ahrenholz decorated a T-shirt for the project. She first called Advocates of Ozaukee two years ago, and it became her saving grace, she said.

"I think (the project) will help people come out and realize, 'Wow, there's other people out there like me or that have gone through these things like I'm going through,'" Ahrenholz said.

A survivor whose T-shirt was on the clothesline came to see others' shirts and be around people who make her feel welcomed and cared for.

"You can feel that you matter," she said of being at the event.

Advocates of Ozaukee also displayed survivors' artwork in the park and provided free scarves, hats, gloves and hot chocolate.

"This is just one of many things that we will do year-round to try to create awareness, maybe break down some of those misconceptions that it doesn't happen," Knetter said.

Quinn Clark can be emailed at QClark@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Quinn_A_Clark.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

