Columbus, OH

Polaris area leads nation in renter growth

By Jim Weiker, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
The Polaris area leads the nation in the growth of renters, according to a new study that identifies neighborhoods that have switched from majority owner occupied to majority rental over the past decade.

In all, five Columbus neighborhoods became majority renter occupied between 2011 to 2020, a reflection of the national transition from owning to renting, according to the study by the apartment listing website Rent Café.

Rent Café found that households in the Far North Side ZIP code of 43240 went from 36.6% rental in 2011 to 67.5% rental in 2020. The number of renters in the neighborhood rose from 1,192 to 3,067 over the decade, a 157% jump that led the nation.

Close behind was the Chicago ZIP code of 60606, which saw a 151% jump in renters.

By comparison, the number of renters nationwide rose 12% over the decade to the highest level in more than 50 years, according to Rent Café, which based its study on U.S. Census figures.

The jump in Polaris-area renters was driven by a boom in apartment construction in the area over the past decade, including complexes such as 801 Polaris, Grand at Polaris, the Pointe at Polaris, the Avenue at Polaris, the Edge at Polaris and Polaris Place.

The Columbus ZIP code of 43224 also made the top 20, though driven by a different reason. The number of renters in the area rose from 16,618 to 24,635 over the decade, a 48% jump. The neighborhood, in the North Linden area, has seen few new apartment complexes but has seen many homes convert from owner-occupied to renter-occupied.

In addition to 43240 and 43224, three other ZIP codes in the Columbus area switched from being majority owner-occupied to a majority renter-occupied between 2011 and 2020: 43223 on the West Side, 43227 on the East Side, and 43227 in the Hilltop and Valleyview area.

One other Columbus neighborhood was included in the study, on a list of the top ZIP codes with the highest percentage of renters. According to the report, 95.5% of the people who live in the ZIP code of 43217, in the Rickenbacker area, are renters, the ninth highest percentage in the nation.

