Brunswick County, NC

Leaders approve 2 contentious developments despite flooding issues

By Wilmington StarNews
 2 days ago
Welcome to your Brunswick Today newsletter! This was a busy week around Brunswick County. In this week's top story, residents voiced their concerns about two proposed developments in Brunswick County, but the Brunswick County Planning Board approved both of them despite flooding issues. Read John Orona's story to find out more.

Other stories in this week's newsletter provide an update on Brunswick Beer and Cider in Leland, examine a recent proposal to purchase city-owned land in Southport, tell how a controversial shark fishing tournament came to an end before it began, and explain why leaders are still urging citizens to vote for the bond referendum in Boiling Spring Lakes.

I hope you enjoy this week's edition of Brunswick Today, and I can't wait to see what we have in store for next week. Have a wonderful week, and don't be afraid to reach out if you have Brunswick story ideas. Email me at rspencer@gannett.com.

