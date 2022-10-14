ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

When your county could begin seeing results this General Election

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
The Maryland State Board of Elections on Friday gave some insight on how voting results could filter in on the night of the general election this November.

Jurisdictions who could begin seeing results a bit earlier include Baltimore City along with Allegany, Baltimore, Calvert, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Saint Mary’s and Washington Counties. They've all decided to count mail-in votes prior to the election, allowing results to be released soon after 8pm when polls close on November 8.

Residents could wait a little longer for winners to be declared in Anne Arundel, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Garrett, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester Counties. Those local boards have opted to tally mail-in ballots two days after Election Day.

A recent court ruling gave local election boards the option to begin counting mail-in ballots prior to the election, as long as the results are released after polls close.

Mail-in ballots can be submitted at an official drop box until November 8 at 8pm.

Voters in the state have until November 1 to request a ballot by mail, and November 4 to receive one via email.

Completed ballots sent back to local election boards through U.S. Mail will be accepted until November 18 at 10am, as long as they are postmarked no later than November 8.

For anyone wishing to vote early in-person , that will be held October 27 through November 3, between 7am and 8pm.

Provisional ballot canvassing will be held on November 16. Full results will be finalized and certified on or after November 18.

Marylanders can track the entire process and election results here.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

