At the Tewksbury Community Market recently, Blisspoint Meadery was offering samples for market goers. Started by Tewksbury native Jeff Venuti, the company produces mead, a fermented honey beverage. Blisspoint is headquartered in nearby Bedford, Massachusetts. “The Tewksbury Community Market was our best market this season,” said Venuti. “For me it was rewarding just to be able to bring our products to the community I grew up in and went to school in, expose them to mead and its amazing diversity, and provide them with a fun new beverage experience.”

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO