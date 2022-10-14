Read full article on original website
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
homenewshere.com
A Senior Profile: Lucy Weld
Lucy Weld is described by many as a driven, responsible, and outgoing Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Before attending high school Lucy went to Birch Meadow Elementary School and Coolidge Middle School. Lucy’s rigorous course load this year reflects her dedication and determination as a student at RMHS. She...
homenewshere.com
After losing father to cancer, Hurld Wyman Elementary School brothers raise money to support other children experiencing loss
WOBURN – Woburn Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Crowley and Principal Kristen Maloney wish to share that two Hurld Wyman Elementary School students, who lost their father to cancer three years ago, recently hosted a community lemonade stand that raised more than $2,000 to support other children in the state who have experienced loss.
communityadvocate.com
PHOTOS: Owl spotted in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – Photographer Darren Rosenberg captured these photos of a Barred Owl hanging out in Northborough earlier this month. Do you have photos you want to see published in the Community Advocate? Email them at [email protected]
homenewshere.com
Passionate about mead
At the Tewksbury Community Market recently, Blisspoint Meadery was offering samples for market goers. Started by Tewksbury native Jeff Venuti, the company produces mead, a fermented honey beverage. Blisspoint is headquartered in nearby Bedford, Massachusetts. “The Tewksbury Community Market was our best market this season,” said Venuti. “For me it was rewarding just to be able to bring our products to the community I grew up in and went to school in, expose them to mead and its amazing diversity, and provide them with a fun new beverage experience.”
homenewshere.com
BHS Building Renovation Comm. hoping to get Fox Hill OPM
BURLINGTON - School officials are prioritizing the creation of a Burlington High School Renovation Committee. The HVAC system at BHS is over 47 years old and continues to have long-standing issues that the School Committee has tried to remedy through the MSBA funding system, but to no avail, thus far. School officials sent the project to the MSBA as its lone statement of interest submission nine straight years.
Taunton Schools Superintendent Apologizes After Elementary Student Injured
TAUNTON — Taunton Public Schools Superintendent John Cabral is apologizing to the family of a student at Elizabeth Pole Elementary School after the child's neck was injured by a jump rope. According to the superintendent's statement, the incident took place at recess on Tuesday, Oct. 11, but the parents...
homenewshere.com
Bob Almeida becomes 56th coach in the state to accomplish the feat: Former WHS Coach, earns his 200th win on Stoneham’s sidelines
STONEHAM — On Friday night, the Stoneham High football team beat Melrose by a 30-13 score, improving the Spartans to 4-1 on the season, but more importantly, delivering former Wilmington High and current Stoneham High coach Bob Almeida his 200th career victory on the sidelines. Triumph No. 200 wasn’t...
homenewshere.com
School Committee concerned about drop in MCAS scores
READING – At the most recent meeting of the School Committee, Assistant Superintendent for Learning and Teaching Sarah Hardy gave a lengthy presentation on the MCAS Test results from the spring 2022 exam, the results of which were recently released by the State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). Reading’s scores while higher than State scores, as expected, showed a similar decline from 2019 and partial rebound from the drop in 2021 scores with 2022 scores still well below those prior to COVID.
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus
A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
universalhub.com
Somerville officials try to get the hole story
R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
iheart.com
Peabody's New North Shore Children's Museum Opens Saturday
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It will soon be play time for a new children's museum in Peabody. The North Shore Children's Museum is set to open at 10 Main Street on Saturday, and will feature 14 exhibits to fascinate young children ages 2-10. That includes a STEM room, an outer space room, and a doctor room — to name a few.
mybackyardnews.com
BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”
International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
Community Alert: Police warning Boston parents of kidnapping scam
BOSTON — Boston Police issued a community alert Saturday warning parents of a kidnapping scam. This alert comes after at least three parents of students who are enrolled in Boston public schools received phone calls from someone who tried to trick them into paying ransom by falsely claiming their children were in danger or had been kidnapped.
homenewshere.com
Network for Social Justice to sponsor opening night program of Arlington International Film Festival
WINCHESTER - Winchester-based nonprofit, the Network for Social Justice (NFSJ), will proudly sponsor the opening night program of the 12th annual Arlington International Film Festival (AIFF) on Nov. 3. Founded in 1991, the NFSJ has a mission to foster a movement for systemic change to advance equity and inclusion in...
homenewshere.com
First of 14 feature stories on WHS Hall of Fame Inductees: Harrison epitomized being a three-sport star athlete
On November 5th, the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks. This year there's 12 athletes, one coach and two teams getting inducted. Due to that large class, we elected to run feature stories on each of the individuals/teams starting this week with Billy Harrison, and we will feature additional ones over the next four issues.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County mother upset at school after daughter receives neck injury from incident involving rope
A Bristol County mother is expressing her frustration after an incident where her daughter received neck injuries from a rope. Lauren Williams took to social media with pictures as evidence. “So, this happened Tuesday. (Daughter) came home from school and said two kids wrapped a rope around her neck. I...
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Dancing in the Streets of Boston
I totally forgot about this! I'm so excited, because it's time to see the finished product. I'm talking about the movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" that was filmed in the Boston area a year ago and had Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell dancing in the streets of Boston.
Young boys locked in dark closet, hit with ‘teacher’s stick’ at Methuen daycare, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — Two young boys were locked in a dark closet, deprived of the lunches their mothers packed for them, and beaten with a “teacher’s stick,” according to a lawsuit filed against a daycare in Methuen. The civil lawsuit was filed earlier this week in...
high-profile.com
Grand Opening Held for Emblem 120 in Woburn
Woburn, MA – Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., announces the grand opening of Emblem 120, the company’s new 6-story, 289-unit luxury mid-rise apartment building in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Emblem 120’s construction began in 2020 and was completed in 2022, offering first occupancy in June of this year.
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!
You're invited to bring the family for a Halloween movie under the stars!(Photo by shaunl) (TAUNTON, MA) The Star Drive-In invites you to pack the car up with the entire family and head on down to a free Halloween movie under the stars!
