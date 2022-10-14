Read full article on original website
Coverage: Remembering, honoring Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai
KTNV has been following events since the domestic disturbance where LVMPD officer Truong Thai was shot, and later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Female pedestrian struck by car Oct. 5 in NW valley dies, Metro says
A woman walking in a marked crosswalk in the northwest valley when hit by a car earlier this month has died from her injuries, Metro said Sunday.
Candlelight vigil honors fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Saturday night, a very emotional candlelight vigil was held for Officer Truong Thai, killed in a shooting Thursday morning responding to a domestic disturbance call near UNLV. Friends, family, and law enforcement gathered at Sunset park to honor Officer Thai. Officer Greg Hilton was...
Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots
A prosecutor says a 24-year-old man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots and his girlfriend's mother was also wounded during an exchange of gunfire between the man and police.
North Las Vegas police search for endangered man
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department Patterson is Black, 5’11, 245 lbs, bald, and has brown eyes.
Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
Woman kidnapped along with 3 kids at knifepoint alerted police with open-line 911 call from moving vehicle
A woman kidnapped at knifepoint along with three children in Nevada was able to alert police by calling 911 and quietly speaking to dispatchers while captive in a moving vehicle, officials said. An open-line 911 call was made to police in Mesquite, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, shortly...
Skateboarder hospitalized after being hit by car in Las Vegas
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a juvenile was skateboarding across a street before being hit by a car.
Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
Shooting leaves 2 critically injured in front of Dotty’s casino
Two people suffered critical injuries in a shooting Thursday outside of Dotty's casino at Rainbow Boulevard and Twain Avenue.
Northwest valley neighborhood sees string of mailbox thefts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in the northwest valley are concerned following a string of mailbox thefts. In the Sierra Hills community of Centennial Hills, neighbors have been sharing security camera footage of people vandalizing mailboxes and stealing the contents inside. “He sat in the front seat and goes over...
Las Vegas police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. It happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday. According to witnesses, surveillance video, and evidence at the scene police believe the motorcyclist was headed south on Eastern in the outside travel […]
Fourth line of duty death for LVMPD since July 2020
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officer Truong Thai is the fourth line of duty death for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in just over two years. The widows of two of those officers are helping organize a fundraiser for Thai’s family. “It’s devastating. It just brings back so...
Las Vegas community comes together for candlelight vigil to honor fallen officer
On Saturday, hundreds of people came together to remember a fallen Metro police officer who died Thursday morning.
Las Vegas murder suspect killed business partner, left body in trunk for months, police say
A man whose body was discovered decomposing in a car months after police believe he was killed was business partners with his suspected killer, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday said.
Nevada leaders react to Las Vegas police officer’s killing
Nevada leaders are responding to the news that a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer lost his life early Thursday morning in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect from a domestic disturbance call.
32-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at around 4:08 p.m. The officials stated that a 2009 Mercury Milan and a motorcycle were involved in the collision. According to the Police, the driver...
Las Vegas police officer taken to hospital for precaution as they chased fleeing suspect
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that an officer was transported to the hospital as they were chasing a suspect with a stolen vehicle. The officer was taken to the hospital only as a precaution according to police. On Tuesday afternoon, LVMPD patrol units...
