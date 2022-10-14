ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Candlelight vigil honors fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Saturday night, a very emotional candlelight vigil was held for Officer Truong Thai, killed in a shooting Thursday morning responding to a domestic disturbance call near UNLV. Friends, family, and law enforcement gathered at Sunset park to honor Officer Thai. Officer Greg Hilton was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Northwest valley neighborhood sees string of mailbox thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in the northwest valley are concerned following a string of mailbox thefts. In the Sierra Hills community of Centennial Hills, neighbors have been sharing security camera footage of people vandalizing mailboxes and stealing the contents inside. “He sat in the front seat and goes over...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. It happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday. According to witnesses, surveillance video, and evidence at the scene police believe the motorcyclist was headed south on Eastern in the outside travel […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fourth line of duty death for LVMPD since July 2020

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officer Truong Thai is the fourth line of duty death for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in just over two years. The widows of two of those officers are helping organize a fundraiser for Thai’s family. “It’s devastating. It just brings back so...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy