111 wins. All for nothing. Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers fell short, but this time in agonizing fashion to the San Diego Padres — a team they’ve owned for the last three years — in the NLDS. Dave Roberts’ World Series guarantee looks even sillier now.
The Atlanta Braves quest to repeat as World Series champions came to a screeching halt in the NLDS, as they ended up being upset by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves seemed to be in a great spot entering the playoffs after they edged out the New York Mets for the division crown in the National League East, but they fell behind in their series early against the Phillies and were never really able to recover.
The Phillies' first postseason game in 11 years was a sellout (45,538). Phillies legend Shane Victorino waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch. Victorino, a member of the 2008 World Series champions, throws out the first pitch. Pat Burrell will throw out Saturday's first pitch. Bryson Stott celebrates after hitting an RBI double, his first postseason hit, in the third inning. The hit gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Rhys Hoskins slams his bat after hitting a three-run moonshot off Braves starter Spencer Strider. The...
Rampaging Phillies finish off Braves, advance to NLCS for first time since 2010 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Breaking a 10-year postseason drought apparently wasn't enough for these Phillies. They're sticking around longer than expected in this October baseball tournament. They're riding a wave of special chemistry. They're sending...
The Atlanta Braves are primed and ready to defend their World Series crown in the postseason. After dropping Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies, they tied it up to even the NLDS at 1-1. Now, as the series shifts to Philadelphia, Atlanta needs their best arms and bats to be ready. That includes one Spencer Strider, who has been sidelined with an injury for the last few weeks.
Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer and Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.
It's all hands on deck for Game 5 of the American League Division Series tonight when the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Cleveland had a chance to end the ALDS with a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4 Sunday night, but Yankees ace Gerrit Cole pitched a gem, allowing just the two runs through seven innings and striking out eight Guardians batters in New York's 4-2 victory. Cole is now 2-0 this postseason with a 2.03 ERA.
Yadier Molina has retired after 19 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals have a difficult task ahead in replacing him. Yadier Molina will not be replaced. There is no replacing Yadier Molina. The Cardinals will seek a new catcher. And finding a new catcher will be a difficult...
The New York weather could have been a little more welcoming for the lone game of the night in Major League Baseball. The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees square off this evening in Game 5 of the ALDS from Yankee Stadium, as the winner moves on to the ALCS to face the Houston Astros. While first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. eastern time, there are reports of rain in the forecast that could delay first pitch and potentially impact the playing conditions for the matchup.
The Atlanta Braves in 2021 played 16 playoff games and never faced elimination. In 2022, they played four and are going home for the winter. The Philadelphia Phillies, the six seed in the NL in the first-ever full season with six seeds in the playoffs, took down the defending champs in Game 4 Saturday, 8-3, clinching the best-of-five NLDS with a 3-1 series win.
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
In her 2021 hit “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo sings,. In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) Played you the song she’s singing now when she’s with you. These lyrics are taking on new meaning for Boston Red Sox fans as they watch Kyle Schwarber celebrate every postseason round his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, conquers. They clinched the first-ever third Wild Card (and their first Wild Card in franchise history) to end the longest postseason drought in the National League, steamrolled the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game Wild Card series, and then blew the doors off the defending-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. This week, they’ll take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
Since Mike Budenholzer took over as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018 they have won 213 games, which is the most in the NBA. They also have averaged a league high 118 points per game, fourth in the NBA in 2021. Coach Bud led the Bucks to four playoff appearances, the team currently has a streak of six straight, and the team’s first NBA title in 50 years in 2021. These Milwaukee Bucks expect to be competitive and contend for another championship in 2022-23.
Sixers center Joel Embiid attended Phillies vs. Braves Game 4
Many Atlanta Falcons fans and media (this one included) have been calling for Marcus Mariota to be benched for rookie Desmond Ridder after a rocky start to the season. This will change for many after Mariota put together a great game and a blueprint of what he can do for this team.
