Watch: Travis Kelce Mic'd Up in Four-Score Game

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end had a historic Monday night outing against the Las Vegas Raiders.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — The Kansas City Chiefs media team picked the perfect person to mic up during a 30-29 Monday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

KC tight end and UC great Travis Kelce blared his vocals all night en route to a Chiefs' tight end-record four touchdown catches.

He posted seven catches for 25 yards and four scores—No NFL player has posted fewer yards in a four-TD catch game.

Check out the spark plug's fun antics.

