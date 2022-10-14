Watch: Travis Kelce Mic'd Up in Four-Score Game
The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end had a historic Monday night outing against the Las Vegas Raiders.
View the original article to see embedded media.
CINCINNATI — The Kansas City Chiefs media team picked the perfect person to mic up during a 30-29 Monday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
KC tight end and UC great Travis Kelce blared his vocals all night en route to a Chiefs' tight end-record four touchdown catches.
He posted seven catches for 25 yards and four scores—No NFL player has posted fewer yards in a four-TD catch game.
Check out the spark plug's fun antics.
