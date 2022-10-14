Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn missed the entirety of last season after initially suffering an ankle sprain during which he also suffered a bone bruise (a.k.a. microtrabecular fracture) at his knee. It was a long and arduous return-to-play process for the former Miami Heat guard as he suffered multiple setbacks when trying to ramp up activity and was finally shut down late into the season, with an eye on giving him a full offseason to recover and be back at his best.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO