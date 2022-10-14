Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Deadspin
Attention NBA teams with no desire to win: Call the Lakers because Russell Westbrook already looks checked out
Calling all tankers. Calling all tankers. If you are desperate to improve your chances at drafting Victor Wembanyama, there is a disgruntled guard on the Los Angeles Lakers who is on an expiring contract, and not as athletic as he used to be. The Lakers treated Wednesday night’s preseason game...
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Anthony Davis sends warning to rest of league as Lakers head into 2022-23 season as ‘underdogs’
Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis explained that the Lakers like being doubted heading into the 2022-23 season. After winning the NBA title in Davis’ first year with the Lakers, the team has struggled in each of the last two seasons, failing to make the playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign.
Gameday live: Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Kings; Russell Westbrook’s odd fit with Lakers
The Kings could welcome back Keegan Murray and Richaun Holmes while people question Russell Westbrook’s fit with the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBC Sports
Fox, Kings' demolition of Lakers show readiness for season
The Kings are ready to start the 2022-23 NBA season. After the 133-86 demolishing of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, Sacramento ended their preseason campaign undefeated and looks to be in a prime position to take the league by storm. Although some might say...
Yardbarker
NBA Preseason: Mavs End on High Note vs. Jazz; Lakers Blown Out By Kings
Despite having some things to iron out on the court, the Dallas Mavericks are heading into the regular on a high note after their preseason finale on Friday night. The Los Angeles Lakers? Well … preseason or not, they don’t look like a team that’s poised to do much in the stacked Western Conference.
silverscreenandroll.com
Silver Screen and Roll announces its podcast lineup for this season
With the regular season less than a week away, we here at Silver Screen & Roll cannot wait to get going on what will undoubtedly be, at the very least, an interesting season. So, without further ado, here is everything you can expect from us in audio and video form.
NBA・
silverscreenandroll.com
No matter how you feel about Russell Westbrook huddle-gate, this ridiculous situation should have been avoided
Russell Westbrook has apparently been spending pregame huddles away from the team from the beginning of his career. Recent videos showing him doing that shouldn’t be a story, according to Westbrook, because of that years-long habit. It doesn’t work like that, though, because last season happened, no matter how badly Rob Pelinka and the Lakers wish fans would forget.
FOX Sports
Grizzlies open 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the New York Knicks. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from 3-point range.
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings Demolish Shorthanded Lakers In Preseason Conclusion
After your Los Angeles Lakers opted to move their priciest player to the bench, they suffered the karmic consequences, falling in embarrassing fashion to the Sacramento Kings for the second time this preseason, 133-86. L.A. wrapped up its preseason with a 1-5 record. Darvin Ham experimented with his sixth starting...
silverscreenandroll.com
Film Study: Breaking down Kendrick Nunn’s preseason
Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn missed the entirety of last season after initially suffering an ankle sprain during which he also suffered a bone bruise (a.k.a. microtrabecular fracture) at his knee. It was a long and arduous return-to-play process for the former Miami Heat guard as he suffered multiple setbacks when trying to ramp up activity and was finally shut down late into the season, with an eye on giving him a full offseason to recover and be back at his best.
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook will reportedly come off the bench against the Kings
Last year, as the Lakers season fell apart, the coaching staff and front office discussed benching Russell Westbrook to jumpstart the lineup. It never happened though, reportedly with head coach Frank Vogel as the lone holdout. Now, there is one clear instance where Darvin Ham differs from his predecessor, as...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz
Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
