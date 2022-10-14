ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

talentrecap.com

Tony Hawk Auctioning Off Skateboard Signed by Gordon Ramsay

Skateboarder Tony Hawk made an appearance on this week’s episode of Hell’s Kitchen, and now he’s auctioning off a skateboard signed by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay himself. Proceeds from the auction will go to charity. Tony Hawk Auctions Skateboard Signed by Gordon Ramsay. Hawk, who competed on...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan

While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside ‘Frasier’ Co-Creator David Lee’s Modernist Palm Springs Home Renovation

While Paramount+’s reboot of Frasier, which just received a series order, has the full blessing of original show creator David Lee, it will not be front of mind. Lee — who started Frasier alongside Peter Casey and the late David Angell, his colleagues in Grub Street Productions — is not involved; it’s being reimagined by star Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Productions, CBS Studios and scribes Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Frasier' Sequel Officially a Go at Paramount+Why 'Frasier' Co-Creator Pledged $5M to Save Palm Springs' Plaza TheatreJustin Timberlake Covers Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder During Children's Hospital L.A. Fundraiser in...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
TVLine

Did CBS' Fire Country Spark Your Interest? Grade the Premiere

CBS this Friday invited you to Fire Country, its new drama co-created by and starring SEAL Team vet Max Thieriot. Did TV’s latest firefighter series ignite your interest? Fire Country stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, who is currently serving time for attempted robbery/holding a liquor store owner at gunpoint. When Bode loses his latest appeal for parole, his lawyer nudges him to consider the inmate firefighting program, where in exchange for helping Cal Fire battle blazes you get time shaved off your sentence. (You also apparently get $5 a day just for showing up, plus an extra $2/hour when fighting fires.) Max...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Vow Part Two Tackles the NXIVM Trials, Hulu Bows The Paloni Show!

When The Vow premiered in August 2020, it offered a window into abusive sex cult NXIVM and its secret society, “DOS.” The docuseries’ first season concluded with the arrest of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, who was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering, but much has changed since then. Now, two years later, HBO brings viewers up to speed with a new installment, filmed throughout the trials of Raniere and associates Nancy Salzman, Allison Mack, and Clare Bronfman.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Travon Free on ‘38 at the Garden’

Larry is joined by Academy and Emmy Award-winning writer and director Travon Free to discuss his new documentary 38 at the Garden on HBO. They begin the conversation by sharing why he wanted to make the film and how it exposes the limitations society places on a particular narrative or stereotype, in this case Jeremy Lin’s struggle to prove his worthiness as an NBA-level basketball player as a Taiwanese American. Next, they talk about the importance of telling stories like Lin’s to strengthen our society against bigotry, the importance of representation in all facets of life, and audience reception to the film (23:25). After the break, Travon talks about life after winning an Oscar, which in turn leads to an in-depth discussion about intellectual property, how major studios will recycle IP to generate revenue, and how aspiring writers can use IP to break into the industry (37:26). Finally, Travon details the advantages and complications of being part of a dual-director team with Martin Desmond Roe and his infatuation with Formula 1 racing (57:03).
MOVIES
FanSided

East New York Season 1, Episode 3 preview (and how to watch)

Regina is done trying to prove she cares from behind the desk. What will she face in the line of fire in East New York Season 1, Episode 3?. Since getting her promotion, Regina Haywood has made it clear that she wants to bring change. The problem is she’s been stuck behind a desk. She can’t bring change from there, and she wants to be back on the ground.
TV SERIES

