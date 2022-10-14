Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
Tony Hawk Auctioning Off Skateboard Signed by Gordon Ramsay
Skateboarder Tony Hawk made an appearance on this week’s episode of Hell’s Kitchen, and now he’s auctioning off a skateboard signed by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay himself. Proceeds from the auction will go to charity. Tony Hawk Auctions Skateboard Signed by Gordon Ramsay. Hawk, who competed on...
Anthony Bourdain's family and friends slam unauthorized bio that includes late celebrity chef's final texts
The unauthorized bio on Anthony Bourdain, titled "Down and Out in Paradise," is drawing fire from his "family, former co-workers and closest friends." Bourdain died by suicide in 2018.
‘Gunsmoke’: Why Milburn Stone Initially ‘Hated’ James Arness, What Changed Those Feelings Into ‘Love’
Actor Milburn Stone originally hated James Arness for the first 3 years of shooting in 'Gunsmoke,' but that animosity later turned to 'love' after a fateful interaction.
‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan
While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
Home of the Week: Inside Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s $17.5 Million LA Estate in Hancock Park
There are legendary rock-and-roll families, and then there are the Osbournes. Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, Jack—they’re truly first-name famous. From music-making to reality television, the Osbournes have been crucial components of celebrity and pop culture for nearly half a century. Now as the Osbournes consider a return to England,...
Inside ‘Frasier’ Co-Creator David Lee’s Modernist Palm Springs Home Renovation
While Paramount+’s reboot of Frasier, which just received a series order, has the full blessing of original show creator David Lee, it will not be front of mind. Lee — who started Frasier alongside Peter Casey and the late David Angell, his colleagues in Grub Street Productions — is not involved; it’s being reimagined by star Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Productions, CBS Studios and scribes Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Frasier' Sequel Officially a Go at Paramount+Why 'Frasier' Co-Creator Pledged $5M to Save Palm Springs' Plaza TheatreJustin Timberlake Covers Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder During Children's Hospital L.A. Fundraiser in...
Did CBS' Fire Country Spark Your Interest? Grade the Premiere
CBS this Friday invited you to Fire Country, its new drama co-created by and starring SEAL Team vet Max Thieriot. Did TV’s latest firefighter series ignite your interest? Fire Country stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, who is currently serving time for attempted robbery/holding a liquor store owner at gunpoint. When Bode loses his latest appeal for parole, his lawyer nudges him to consider the inmate firefighting program, where in exchange for helping Cal Fire battle blazes you get time shaved off your sentence. (You also apparently get $5 a day just for showing up, plus an extra $2/hour when fighting fires.) Max...
Mariah Carey Lights Up Twitter With 2-Word Tease From Her Bubble Bath
The music icon posted a photo and two videos to help warm up fans.
The Vow Part Two Tackles the NXIVM Trials, Hulu Bows The Paloni Show!
When The Vow premiered in August 2020, it offered a window into abusive sex cult NXIVM and its secret society, “DOS.” The docuseries’ first season concluded with the arrest of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, who was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering, but much has changed since then. Now, two years later, HBO brings viewers up to speed with a new installment, filmed throughout the trials of Raniere and associates Nancy Salzman, Allison Mack, and Clare Bronfman.
The Ringer
Travon Free on ‘38 at the Garden’
Larry is joined by Academy and Emmy Award-winning writer and director Travon Free to discuss his new documentary 38 at the Garden on HBO. They begin the conversation by sharing why he wanted to make the film and how it exposes the limitations society places on a particular narrative or stereotype, in this case Jeremy Lin’s struggle to prove his worthiness as an NBA-level basketball player as a Taiwanese American. Next, they talk about the importance of telling stories like Lin’s to strengthen our society against bigotry, the importance of representation in all facets of life, and audience reception to the film (23:25). After the break, Travon talks about life after winning an Oscar, which in turn leads to an in-depth discussion about intellectual property, how major studios will recycle IP to generate revenue, and how aspiring writers can use IP to break into the industry (37:26). Finally, Travon details the advantages and complications of being part of a dual-director team with Martin Desmond Roe and his infatuation with Formula 1 racing (57:03).
A ‘Gilmore Girls’ Fan Thinks They’ve Spotted Al of Al’s Pancake World Fame; There Is Still No Sign of JoJo
A 'Gilmore Girls' fan spotted something interesting in season 5. All this time, we thought we had never seen the owner of Al's Pancake World. We may have.
The Watcher review – Ryan Murphy serves up a seven-hour whodunnit about a typewriter
Jennifer Coolidge, Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts and Mia Farrow are phenomenal in Netflix’s latest true-crime series. But nothing can save this from being totally forgettable
EW.com
See photos from inside the real Watcher house that inspired Naomi Watts' horrifying TV show
Take a tour of the New Jersey home that once hosted a tormented family who received threatening letters from an unknown stalker before Netflix adapted their story into a series. A house is not a (horrifying) home until a mysterious stalker sends your family endless, threatening letters. As loosely outlined...
East New York Season 1, Episode 3 preview (and how to watch)
Regina is done trying to prove she cares from behind the desk. What will she face in the line of fire in East New York Season 1, Episode 3?. Since getting her promotion, Regina Haywood has made it clear that she wants to bring change. The problem is she’s been stuck behind a desk. She can’t bring change from there, and she wants to be back on the ground.
Comments / 0