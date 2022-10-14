ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns SG Devin Booker Sits at +2800 to Win NBA MVP

Booker didn't get any first-place votes while gaining just one vote for second place. He did manage eight third-place votes, 49 fourth-place votes, and 22 fifth-place votes for a total of 216, placing above Dallas Mavericks. He finished the regular season averaging 26.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting from...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy