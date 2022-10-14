Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
Deadspin
Attention NBA teams with no desire to win: Call the Lakers because Russell Westbrook already looks checked out
Calling all tankers. Calling all tankers. If you are desperate to improve your chances at drafting Victor Wembanyama, there is a disgruntled guard on the Los Angeles Lakers who is on an expiring contract, and not as athletic as he used to be. The Lakers treated Wednesday night’s preseason game...
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Los Angeles Lakers Will Continue To 'Explore' Bringing Russell Westbrook Off The Bench During Regular Season
Los Angeles Lakers aren't done bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench, a team insider says.
Yardbarker
Suns SG Devin Booker Sits at +2800 to Win NBA MVP
Booker didn't get any first-place votes while gaining just one vote for second place. He did manage eight third-place votes, 49 fourth-place votes, and 22 fifth-place votes for a total of 216, placing above Dallas Mavericks. He finished the regular season averaging 26.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting from...
Gameday live: Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Kings; Russell Westbrook’s odd fit with Lakers
The Kings could welcome back Keegan Murray and Richaun Holmes while people question Russell Westbrook’s fit with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Darvin Ham Explains His Decision To Bring Russell Westbrook Off The Bench: "It’s Not A Demotion; It’s A Realignment."
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham stated that Russell Westbrook coming off the bench for their final preseason game wasn't a demotion for the star guard.
ESPN
LeBron's age, Westbrook's trade value and other major questions facing the Los Angeles Lakers this season
When we last saw the Los Angeles Lakers, they were careening out of the playoff picture, losing eight straight games from late March through early April as a fetid topper to a rotten season. L.A. went from the oddsmakers' NBA Finals favorite to missing the play-in tournament, as injuries and...
What's next for the Lakers and injured Russell Westbrook
What's next for the Lakers with Russell Westbrook hamstrung, Dennis Schroder sidelined with a finger injury and Anthony Davis nursing a sore back? Nothing good.
Lakers Rumors: Are Russell Westbrook's L.A. Days Still Numbered?
Could Westbrook's ill-fated stint with his hometown team be coming to an end during the regular season?
