Kansas City, MO

ESPN

Kansas' Cobee Bryant suffers left leg injury, carted off

Kansas starting cornerback Cobee Bryant was carted off the field after he suffered a left ankle injury at the end of the first half of Saturday's 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said after the game that it was a "wait and see" situation regarding Bryant's injury. He...
LAWRENCE, KS
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse name

Photo of Auto Coach Building taken in 2012.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Auto Coach Building is located at 1730-34 Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The building had two phases of construction in 1917 and in 1926. I've passed this building many times while driving through downtown Kansas City. In 2007, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Nice fall weather Sunday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A little cooler for Sunday with some clouds, Chiefs kick off temperatures near 65. A strong cold front moves through Monday, leading to freezes, possible hard freezes Tuesday and Wednesday. Warming up by next weekend near 80. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clear and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
thepitchkc.com

Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart

Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson

A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
LAWSON, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE

