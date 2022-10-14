Read full article on original website
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
VIDEO: Under the Lights: High school football highlights for Week 8
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is Week 8 of high school football and the playoffs are on the horizon on both sides of the state line. Get caught up with last night’s highlights in the video player above.
Jackson County leader gives insight into Royals’ push for new stadium
One Jackson County legislator said he's met with Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman about downtown baseball, but the whole legislature hasn't.
Lance Leipold 'a quality football coach,' ex-Kansas HC Mark Mangino explains
Kansas football reached the highest of highs under Mark Mangino, particularly in 2007 when the Jayhawks were ranked No. 2 in the country at one point. Lance Leipold might be the next guy to get Kansas to that type of success. Leipold entered Week 7 with Kansas at No. 19 in the country with a 5-1 record through the first half of the 2022 season.
Kansas' Cobee Bryant suffers left leg injury, carted off
Kansas starting cornerback Cobee Bryant was carted off the field after he suffered a left ankle injury at the end of the first half of Saturday's 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said after the game that it was a "wait and see" situation regarding Bryant's injury. He...
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: High school football highlights, scores from Oct. 14
Get an inside look at our Game of the Week — Olathe North vs Mill Valley — plus action from more Kansas and Missouri high school football.
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse name
Photo of Auto Coach Building taken in 2012.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Auto Coach Building is located at 1730-34 Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The building had two phases of construction in 1917 and in 1926. I've passed this building many times while driving through downtown Kansas City. In 2007, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turn
The Kansas City metropolitan area has been one of the strongest labor markets in the country for more than a decade. So it was puzzling when the unemployment rate started to rise in early 2021 while the nation as a whole saw joblessness fall. What happened next was the sort of experiment economists dream about.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 14-16
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
Lizzo Reminds Kansas Citians to Love Themselves Amid Stunning T-Mobile Center Performance
A full-blown street carnival invaded the Power and Light District on Friday night—one replete with all the trappings: a Ferris wheel, tilt-a-whirl and other rides; plus carts peddling plenty of high- and empty-calorie treats and sweets. It was as if someone dumped a big scoop of SantaCaliGon Days on Grand Boulevard outside the T-Mobile Center.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
Nice fall weather Sunday in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A little cooler for Sunday with some clouds, Chiefs kick off temperatures near 65. A strong cold front moves through Monday, leading to freezes, possible hard freezes Tuesday and Wednesday. Warming up by next weekend near 80. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clear and...
Long lines for flu shots may greet some in Kansas City area
Johnson County's Health Department warns people wanting flu shots and COVID-19 booster vaccines may face long lines because of more interest.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart
Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
SpaceX Dragon visible north of Kansas City on Friday
Before landing, the SpaceX Dragon Freedom will be visible in parts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri starting at about 2:45 p.m. central.
'Once in a lifetime': KU Health System doctors perform surgery on gorilla at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Zoo mourns the loss of one of its gorillas, KMBC 9 is getting an exclusive inside look at the surgery last year that helped extend his life. The University of Kansas Health System shared video from inside the operating room with KMBC 9, showing how their doctors and nurses answered the call.
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson
A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
