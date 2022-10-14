Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Poliquin, LePage meet with voters to discuss inflation & other concerns
BANGOR, Maine — Election day is less than four weeks away, and some candidates for office are trying to make some lasting impressions. Former Gov. Paul LePage and former GOP U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin sat down with voters in Bangor on Thursday morning. They addressed some of Maine's most...
Brewer lawyer suspended but allowed to keep working
BREWER, Maine — A Brewer attorney’s license is suspended for a year but he will be allowed to continue practicing law as long as he does court-appointed work on behalf of the state’s poor, a Maine judge has ruled. Donald F. Brown, of Brewer, was suspended for...
Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus
LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
UMaine's mascot, Bananas, used to be a real black bear
ORONO, Maine — Live mascots are largely a thing of the past, and that's true for the University of Maine. But that doesn't mean the school never had live animals on the sidelines. That's right. Bananas T. Bear wasn't always an anonymous student in a costume. Between 1914 and...
Apple season in Maine finishes strong despite significant summer drought
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — At Hansel's Orchard in North Yarmouth, Margie Hansel opened up shop on a cool October Sunday morning. Flipping the closed sign to open, the morning rush of prospective apple pickers piled in line, planning which pales they will carry as they peruse the apple orchards.
Officials investigate shooting involving police in Mexico
MEXICO, Maine — Officials are investigating a shooting involving police in Oxford County. It happened on Roxbury Road in Mexico, according to Oxford County Sheriff Chris Wainwright. Maine State Police and Mexico police are assisting the Office of the Maine Attorney General in the investigation. Officials have not said...
As political calls and texts increase, so do the scams
AUGUSTA, Maine — Election season typically comes with phone calls and emails from campaigns asking for your support or conducting a poll. But beware, scammers take full advantage of your willingness to back a candidate or a cause. Paula Fleming with the Better Business Bureau of New England has...
Women's shoe sale in Old Town to help neighbors in need
OLD TOWN, Maine — A church in Old Town is once again doing something a little different to raise money for an important cause. The Holy Family Catholic Church is holding its annual woman's shoe sale this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shoes are on...
Master shipbuilders celebrate 40 years at Bath Iron Works
BATH, Maine — Danny Nadeau remembers well the day he was hired as an electrician at Bath Iron Works. He was fresh out of trade school in northern Maine. “There wasn’t much work at the time up in northern Maine,” he said. “It was during a recession.”
'Tony Dancer' brings positivity and joy to Mainers through dance classes
BATH, Maine — All this week on NEWS CENTER Maine, reporter Hannah Yechivi will be highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to make Maine a better place to live and work for all. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Antonio...
ME legislators at odds over Gov. Mills' energy policy
BANGOR, Maine — Just four weeks out from election day, Maine Republican legislators gathered in Bangor on Tuesday to criticize a new energy policy. Rep. Josh Morris, R-Turner, was joined by Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Penobscot, Rep. Steve Foster, R-Dexter, Rep. Abby Griffin, R-Levant, and Rep. Jeff Hanley, R-Pittston on Down East Circle in Bangor.
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
2 teens charged after writing 'hate speech' on bathroom stall in Jay school
JAY, Maine — School officials in Jay are investigating an incident regarding a "criminal threat" on a bathroom wall at Spruce Mountain High School that occurred on Oct. 6. RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert said in a news release on Thursday that the investigation revealed two individuals "committed a criminal attack" on high school community members.
Settlement reached in Penobscot River mercury contamination lawsuit
MAINE, USA — A 20-year-long lawsuit over pollution in the Penobscot River finally came to a close this week, thanks to an ongoing effort from the Maine People's Alliance and the National Resources Defense Council. Mallinckrodt, a company that once owned a chemical plant in Orrington, will pay at...
Ellsworth center bringing awareness to domestic violence
ELLSWORTH, Maine — The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and NextStep Domestic Violence Project in Ellsworth wants to bring awareness to abusive relationships. "There are so many different ways people can take part and reach out to survivors," Interim Executive Director Kelly Brown said. "Our hope...
Chemical plant owner to pay more than $180M for pollution in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The owner of a former chemical plant that dumped mercury into the Penobscot River must pay at least $187 million to remove the contamination in a resolution to a decades-long legal battle. A federal judge on Tuesday approved the settlement calling for Mallinckrodt U.S. LLC to...
Augusta police investigate alleged armed robbery attempt
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery attempt. Sergeant Todd Nyberg said it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, at Camden National Bank, at 21 Armory Street. Nyberg told NEWS CENTER Maine over the phone he thinks the suspect is male....
Freeport farm gets $35 million to spread climate-friendly farming practices
FREEPORT, Maine — Every year, tens of thousands of people come to Freeport to visit Wolfe's Neck Center for Agriculture and the Environment. The sustainable farm is located right on the ocean and produces organic dairy products and fruits and vegetables. Staff members there are on a mission to transform how people look at farming and the food system.
Police shut down Oxford St. in Lewiston Sunday in search of wanted man
Early Sunday morning, police responded to information that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale, or "Gino," was at 116 Oxford St. in Lewiston. Duale is currently wanted in connection to a shooting in May 2022 on Knox Street, according to Lewiston Police. Officials said in a release that when police tried to enter...
Bangor holds first clean up event at the city's largest homeless encampment
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor held its first encampment trash removal event Wednesday morning at the city's largest encampment behind the Hope House Shelter. City workers loaded dump trucks full of items and rubbish people living in the encampment no longer wanted. It's one of the first...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0