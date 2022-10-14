ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump releases letter to Jan. 6 committee ranting about its investigation

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Fx0T_0iZ33f8z00

Former President Donald Trump on Friday released a letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, after the panel over his role in the insurrection.

In — which includes a 10-page appendix and photos of the crowd at his rally that preceded the attack — Trump rants about the committee's investigation and repeats false claims about the 2020 election. But the former president does not say whether he would comply with a subpoena.

“Dear Chairman Thompson, THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!” the letter begins before launching into a litany of complaints and grievances.

Referring to the bipartisan panel as a “Committee of highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs whose sole function is to destroy the lives of many hard-working American Patriots,” Trump explains that the point of his letter is to express his “anger, disappointment, and complaint that with all of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on what many consider to be a Charade and Witch Hunt.

“Despite strong and powerful requests, you have not spent even a short moment on examining the massive Election Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election, and have targeted only those who were, as concerned American Citizens, protesting the Fraud itself,” Trump writes. “Those who committed the Fraud, thereby having created the Crime of the Century, go unblemished and untouched, but those who fought the Crime have suffered a fate that was unthinkable just a short time ago.”

“The Unselect Committee has perpetuated a Show Trial the likes of which this Country has never seen before,” Trump adds. “It is a Witch Hunt of the highest level, a continuation of what has been going on for years. You have not gone after the people that created the Fraud, but rather great American Patriots who questioned it, as is their Constitutional right. These people

have had their lives ruined as your Committee sits back and basks in the glow.”

The letter, which was released a day after , did not directly address Thursday's presentation, including the — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — sheltering in an undisclosed location as a violent mob of Trump's supporters stormed through the halls of Capitol.

In the footage, Pelosi and then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are seen at the height of the violence calling various Trump administration officials to ask for help from federal law enforcement and requesting that they deploy the national guard.

In his letter, Trump claims that he “fully authorized” National Guard troops to be present at the Capitol before Jan. 6, but that Democrats, including Pelosi, refused the authorization.

However, there is no record of Trump authorizing National Guard troops to be at the U.S. Capitol before the attack, and .

Christopher Miller, who was serving as acting defense secretary on the day of the insurrection, that Trump never gave an order to have National Guard troops ready.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly Has One Big Condition for Jan. 6 Committee Testimony

After the Jan. 6 committee unanimously voted in favor of subpoenaing former President Donald Trump, he’s been telling those in his orbit he’s not opposed to the idea. “The former president has been telling aides he favors doing so, so long as he gets to do so live, according to a person familiar with his discussions,” The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported on Thursday evening. “However, it is unclear whether the committee would accept such a demand.” Not everyone in Trump’s circle is convinced that him testifying would be a wise idea, however. “He should not,” a Trump adviser who speaks regularly with the former president told The Daily Beast on Thursday evening. A Trump spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Taking to Truth Social, Trump said he will share his response to the subpoena Friday morning, while claiming the committee is “a giant scam, presided over by a group of Radical Left losers, and two failed Republicans.” Read more at The Daily Beast.
POTUS
Salon

"Trump is losing it on Truth Social": Trump has a lot to say after getting hit with Jan. 6 subpoena

Former President Donald Trump raged on Truth Social over the subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday. Trump responded to the committee's subpoena with a barrage of so-called "truths" and issued a 14-page letter laying out his criticisms of the committee, pushing repeatedly debunked lies about his 2020 election loss. The letter falsely claimed that a majority of American citizens as well as "the entire Republican party" felt that "the Election was Rigged and Stolen."
POTUS
The List

Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows

Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Donald Trump will never testify

Near the conclusion of Thursday’s U.S. House hearing into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump. This might seem like a major turning point in the investigation, and it’s not without significance. Nevertheless, the vote doesn’t mean the former president will be testifying before the committee. In fact, that possibility is remote.
POTUS
MSNBC

National Archives confirms: Trump's lying about records (again)

As a rule, the National Archives has no interest in contemporary political debates. It’s a non-partisan, apolitical agency that has nothing to contribute to assorted fights between partisans. But every once in a while, officials at the Archives feel the need to speak up in response to controversies related...
POTUS
NBC News

Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena

Former President Trump expressed his anger with the House January 6th committee for not investigating his claims of election fraud in a 14-page letter. Trump still has not answered whether he would comply with a subpoena to testify. NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell has the latest details on the fallout from the hearing.Oct. 14, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee ‘aware’ of White House call to rioter as ex-president facing legal peril

New excerpts from Maggie Haberman’s interviews with Donald Trump reveal the former president’s thoughts on spurious voter fraud lawsuits, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Mitch McConnell and what he was doing as a mob of his supporters breached the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.The House select committee investigating the attack will reconvene for its first public hearing since July on 28 September.Congressman Jamie Raskin said the panel is “aware” of allegations that a White House switchboard patched a call from a rioter as the attack was underway, among “thousands of details” that the committee is investigating.US Rep Adam...
POTUS
NBC News

MTP NOW Oct. 14 – Senate battleground roundup; Trump’s response to Jan. 6 committee subpoena

Republicans and Democrats attempt to figure out which voters to target in order to keep the battleground map from shrinking. Former President Trump defends his response to Jan. 6 Capitol attacks in a 14-page response after the Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena him. President Putin says there is no need for massive new strikes against Ukraine. Sara Fagen, Cornell Belcher and Mark Murray join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss President Biden campaigning out West and Senate battlegrounds.Oct. 14, 2022.
POTUS
The Hill

Justice wants six-month jail sentence for Steve Bannon

The Justice Department is calling for one-time White House strategist Steve Bannon to serve six months of jail time and pay a $200,000 fine for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The recommendation comes ahead of a Friday sentencing hearing for Bannon, who was among the…
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump's inaction exposed in stunning Jan. 6 video

MSNBC obtained stunning new video showing Speaker Nancy Pelosi on January 6th as the insurrection was unfolding. You will see Pelosi with Senator Schumer and others pleading for help from Trump’s acting Attorney General, a candid behind-the-scenes conversation with Mike Pence and harrowing determination to secure the 2020 election. Former Governor Howard Dean and presidential historian Michael Beschloss join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat.” Beschloss saying “Donald Trump is the only president in the history of the United States who… would have been so hands off” adding Trump was accepting of “danger of imminent assassinations and a hostage crisis.”Oct. 14, 2022.
POTUS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Military is having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country, leaders are concerned

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Military leaders told lawmakers they’re concerned because they’re having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country. By the end of 2022, the active duty military will be at its smallest size since the creation of the all-volunteer force, according to Congressional testimony. Leaders said that’s partly because they’re in the most challenging recruiting environment they’ve faced in that time.
MILITARY
Axios

Arizona governor's race: Where Katie Hobbs stands on the issues

With early voting underway and the election just around the corner, Axios Phoenix is breaking down the biggest races on your ballot. We're starting the race that will largely determine the direction our state will take for the next four years: the race for governor. Context: Democrat Katie Hobbs has been Arizona's secretary of state since 2019, and she spent eight years in the legislature, including as the Senate's Democratic leader. She spent much of her career before running for office as a social worker.Education: Hobbs wants teachers to get an average pay raise of $14,000 to bring Arizona to...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
76K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy