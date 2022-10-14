Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
BUSTED: DRIVER ARRESTED, NARCOTICS, WEAPONS & CASH LOCATED/SEIZED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON HIGHWAY 1232 IN KNOX COUNTY NEAR CORBIN, KENTUCKY
BARBOURVILLE, KY (October 14, 2022) - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for canceled tags on Highway 1232. Upon contact with the driver, 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County, the deputy...
wymt.com
Monticello man arrested on multiple drug charges
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Monticello was arrested Friday and charged with multiple drug offenses after selling drugs to two undercover sheriff’s deputies. Friday morning, Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office bought approximately 3.5 grams of suspected meth from 40-year-old Eric Wallen at a house on Missionary Lane in Monticello. They wound up buying approximately 3.5 grams of suspected meth and were immediately able to get a search warrant.
q95fm.net
Five Individuals Arrested Following Drug Search
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 11th, 2022 the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search of a residence on Forge Ridge Road in the Harrogate Community of Claiborne County. An investigation by the Narcotics Division resulted in five arrests and the...
wymt.com
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested, charged with manslaughter
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested on Friday following a manslaughter investigation. Officials with the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office found a body on September 18 in a wooded area behind a church after they got a complaint of a bad smell in the area.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
Early Thursday morning October 6, 2022, Pineville Officer Patrick Brooks responded to a possible vehicle collision on Highway 25E. Once on scene, the officer found the 2022 VW MVP against the guardrail in the southbound lane facing northbound. Officer Brooks made contact with the driver, 45-year-old David Anthony Hale of Lexington, who was passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle which was still in gear and running.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
A man out of Eastern Kentucky is now facing a list of charges following a recent traffic stop. This past Thursday, Troopers with the Kentucky State Police stopped a vehicle traveling along the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County. During the course of the stop and following a search of...
clayconews.com
ARREST: Methamphetamine seized during Traffic Stop on Beech Creek Road in Clay County, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at approximately 12:45 P.M. the Clay County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Clay White, 51 of Stone Gap Road. The arrest occurred on Beech Creek Road when Deputy...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Pedestrian-Involved Collision on Interstate 75 in Laurel County
LONDON, KY (October 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 10:41 P.M., KSP Post 11, London received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around the 34 mile marker in the southbound lanes of Interstate-75 in Laurel County.
q95fm.net
Former Owner And CFO Of Perry County Business Convicted On Charges Related To Money Laundering
Both the owner and chief financial officer of a former business out of Perry County, were both indicted on Thursday for conspiracy to commit wire-fraud, multiple counts of wire-fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice , a jury convicted 53-year-old Douglas...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust
The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.
clayconews.com
SOMERSET MAN ARRESTED AT CRASH SCENE SOUTH OF LONDON ON INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Wes Brown and Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested Eric B. Payne age 34 of JRS Drive, Somerset. KY on Monday night October 10, 2022 at approximately 9:03 PM. The arrest occurred on...
WKYT 27
Woman in critical condition after being struck by commercial vehicle on I-75
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) – UPDATE: We now know the name of the woman who was struck by the commercial vehicle and the name of the driver involved in the accident. Billi Mcvay, 22, of Corbin, Ky., was struck by a commercial vehicle driven by 49-year-old Luis Gurdarrama-Fernandez around 10:40 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police.
Perry County coal company leaders caught in money laundering scheme
The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Lexington.
clayconews.com
Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Convicts the Former Owner and Chief Financial Officer of a Business in Perry County of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Charges
LEXINGTON, KY - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury in Lexington, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Following a six-day trial, the jury...
clayconews.com
ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky
HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
1450wlaf.com
ATV wreck is fifth mishap of the morning
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A morning of wrecks began in the 6am hour today followed by four more; all within a four hour span. The first mishap involved a car going off the road and down an embankment on Davis Creek Road just up from the Duff turn off near Cotula. The driver, alone, was not injured.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Foul play suspected in Wayne County disappearance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A southern Kentucky family is looking for answers in a missing person case. Ricky Griffis was last seen on July 4. However, in the days after, his family said he made some strange phone calls. Officials later found his car, wallet and cell phone, but...
wymt.com
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Eastern Ky. woman
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Emergency Management issued a Golden Alert early Friday morning. Officials are looking for Peggy Burton, 68. Burton was last seen leaving her home in Manchester on Tuesday, October 11. She is described as 5′1″ and 165 pounds with red hair. Burton...
Comments / 0