MLB world reacts to Padres stunning Dodgers in NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers were 22 games better than the San Diego Padres during the regular season and handily won the regular season series against their National League West rivals to the south, taking 14 of 19 games. But that success did not translate over into the National League Division Series.
Padres To NLCS "That 7th Inning Was Like Nothing I've Ever Been A Part Of"

"We needed to do it here in front of these fans because they deserve it." Legends were born at Petco Park on October 15th, 2022. Following an upset of the highly favored Dodgers that send the San Diego Padres to their first NLCS since 1998, Josh Hader, Trent Grisham and Jake Cronenworth discussed an epic thriller and a surreal seventh inning.
Dodgers eliminated by Padres as best-laid plans go awry

In a series full of the Dodgers not capitalizing on opportunities, the Padres opened the floodgates with a five-run seventh inning against three relievers, winning 5-3 in Game 4 to win the National League Division Series, sending the Dodgers home with 111 wins and nothing to show for it. The...
Dodgers-Padres NLDS set To resume Friday in San Diego

The National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres shifts to San Diego Friday after the teams split two games at Dodger Stadium. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin is set to start for the Dodgers in what would be his second major league appearance since Aug. 24. The 2022 All-Star Game selection was on the injured list from Aug. 26 through Oct. 3 because of a right forearm strain.
