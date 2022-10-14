The National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres shifts to San Diego Friday after the teams split two games at Dodger Stadium. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin is set to start for the Dodgers in what would be his second major league appearance since Aug. 24. The 2022 All-Star Game selection was on the injured list from Aug. 26 through Oct. 3 because of a right forearm strain.

