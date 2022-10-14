Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main ChickDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in San Diego - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Mexican Food and Margarita Spot in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margarita's Kitchen and CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
3 Haunted Hotels in San DiegoHotMamaTravelSan Diego, CA
Related
3 Dodgers free agents who definitely won’t be back in 2023
111 wins. All for nothing. Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers fell short, but this time in agonizing fashion to the San Diego Padres — a team they’ve owned for the last three years — in the NLDS. Dave Roberts’ World Series guarantee looks even sillier now.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Padres stunning Dodgers in NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers were 22 games better than the San Diego Padres during the regular season and handily won the regular season series against their National League West rivals to the south, taking 14 of 19 games. But that success did not translate over into the National League Division Series.
FOX Sports
Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The San Diego Padres' win over their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series had a little bit of everything – clutch hits, shutdown innings from key relievers, home runs from stars and even a goose. Yes, that's right, a goose. A...
Dave Roberts’ ghastly bullpen moves turn Dodgers’ magical 111-win season into dust
After the Los Angeles Dodgers squandered a bases-loaded, no-out opportunity in the top half of the seventh inning, every pessimistic Dodger fan on earth felt their stomachs drop in unison. Then, when Tommy Kahnle jogged out of the bullpen to handle the seventh inning against the same people he faced...
iheart.com
Padres To NLCS "That 7th Inning Was Like Nothing I've Ever Been A Part Of"
"We needed to do it here in front of these fans because they deserve it." Legends were born at Petco Park on October 15th, 2022. Following an upset of the highly favored Dodgers that send the San Diego Padres to their first NLCS since 1998, Josh Hader, Trent Grisham and Jake Cronenworth discussed an epic thriller and a surreal seventh inning.
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
True Blue LA
Dodgers eliminated by Padres as best-laid plans go awry
In a series full of the Dodgers not capitalizing on opportunities, the Padres opened the floodgates with a five-run seventh inning against three relievers, winning 5-3 in Game 4 to win the National League Division Series, sending the Dodgers home with 111 wins and nothing to show for it. The...
Padres look to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Dodgers
The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Padres lead the series 2-1 and can advance to the NLCS with a victory.
Dodgers-Padres NLDS set To resume Friday in San Diego
The National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres shifts to San Diego Friday after the teams split two games at Dodger Stadium. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin is set to start for the Dodgers in what would be his second major league appearance since Aug. 24. The 2022 All-Star Game selection was on the injured list from Aug. 26 through Oct. 3 because of a right forearm strain.
numberfire.com
Saturday's Game 4 NLDS contest between Dodgers and Padres expected to start at 10:07 PM EST
Saturday's Game Four National League Division Series contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres is expected to start at 10:07 PM EST. Today's game will start around thirty minutes later due to inclement weather. Per numberFire's models, the Dodgers stand as 50.1% favorites over San Diego with...
Doc's Sports Service
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Prediction, 10/15/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Petco Park is the location where the San Diego Padres will try to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in Game 4 of their series. The starting pitchers are Tyler Anderson and Joe Musgrove. The Dodgers have accrued 325 two-baggers as a unit and have knocked 212 baseballs out...
FanSided
291K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0