ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Comments / 4

Related
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?

Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
MISSOURI STATE
Pen City Current

Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands

FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Saturday, October 15, 2022

10/10/22 – 2:07 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 10/10/22 – 5:25 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 3000 block of Avenue P. 10/10/22 – 12:00...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

The health care industry is sick, and we're our own cure

Get out your tennis shoes and knee braces and block off some time, because we are in a health care crisis and the best advice may be to take the bull by the horns. In the last month, Blessing Health System pulled up "anchor" as State Rep. Martin Graber said, and left Keokuk without much of glance back.
KEOKUK, IA
nemonews.net

Knox County Pharmacy Closing the Doors on October 24

Edina, Missouri – Friday, October 14, 2022 – Customers and staff at the Knox County Pharmacy are reeling after learning the pharmacy is slated to be closed in just over one week. The news spread across social media and by word-of-mouth throughout the community earlier this week. The...
EDINA, MO
WCIA

Coroner identifies two victims in deadly crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 13, 2022

Sonya Platt, 5501 N. 24th, reports that her white 2019 Toyota was hit and run while parked at 312 N. 27th inbetween 1430 and 1530 hours on 10-8-22. Damage was to the driver’s side rear quarter panel. 160. Pamela O’neal (56) 807 Jonathan Lane Quincy, IL for expired registration...
1070 KHMO-AM

Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois

A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
FOWLER, IL
KCJJ

Transient accused of threatening Louisa County residents, then holding off police in armed standoff

A transient faces charges that he threatened two Louisa County residents, then held off police during an armed standoff. That’s according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, which reports receiving a call just before 4pm Saturday that 37-year-old Jacob Strause had been leaving voicemails threatening to kill the caller and another resident at an address in Elrick Junction, southeast of Wapello. Minutes later, Strause reportedly arrived at the residence and tried to kick in the door. The sheriff’s office says when that was unsuccessful, Strause entered a nearby garage, which was quickly surrounded by arriving deputies. Strause reportedly remained inside, threatening violence against law enforcement.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
wmay.com

Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
CHATHAM, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Pilot injured in ultra light aircraft crash

FOWLER, Ill. — An Ohio woman was injured after she crashed her ultra light paraglider in rural Adams County. Adams County deputies responded to the call at 7:19 Friday morning near 7707 Ewbanks Road near Fowler. The sheriff’s office received a report that an ultra-light paraglider had crashed .
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Two people die in car crash near Chatham

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a car crash Friday night on Illinois State Route 4, according to the Sangamon County Coroner. The accident involved two vehicles just south of Chatham. The two drivers died at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden. The other driver was a 31-year-old man from Beardstown.
CHATHAM, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sunday morning death in bar; five people now in custody

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A third person is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Kaelin Leslie Rickey, 26, of Hannibal is in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Rickey was arrested Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
HANNIBAL, MO
KBUR

Stronghurst man arrested on FTA warrant

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Stronghurst man on a warrant for Failure to Appear. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th, at 5:55 PM, Henderson County Deputies received reports of someone blowing things up in the Township of Stronghurst. After a county deputy responded to speak with complainants, the deputy located the suspect and identified him as 42-year-old Timothy Stangland of Stronghurst.
STRONGHURST, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Palmyra man arrested on assault charges

PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was arrested Thursday following a reported assault. Palmyra Police Department responded to 119 E. Jackson after 10 a.m. Thursday. A report from PPD said Sloan Chamberlain, 25, of Palmyra, was involved in a verbal argument. Witnesses said the incident escalated and turned physical.
PALMYRA, MO
Pen City Current

Hounds extinguished quickly in loss to North Scott

FORT MADISON - It took North Scott 32 seconds to make a statement. Kyler Gerardy’s 67-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play of the game spoke volumes as the Lancers rolled over Fort Madison 49-14 on Friday night. His 66-yard touchdown run on the second play of North...
FORT MADISON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy