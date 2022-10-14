Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands
FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Saturday, October 15, 2022
10/10/22 – 2:07 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 10/10/22 – 5:25 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 3000 block of Avenue P. 10/10/22 – 12:00...
Pen City Current
The health care industry is sick, and we're our own cure
Get out your tennis shoes and knee braces and block off some time, because we are in a health care crisis and the best advice may be to take the bull by the horns. In the last month, Blessing Health System pulled up "anchor" as State Rep. Martin Graber said, and left Keokuk without much of glance back.
nemonews.net
Knox County Pharmacy Closing the Doors on October 24
Edina, Missouri – Friday, October 14, 2022 – Customers and staff at the Knox County Pharmacy are reeling after learning the pharmacy is slated to be closed in just over one week. The news spread across social media and by word-of-mouth throughout the community earlier this week. The...
Coroner identifies two victims in deadly crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 13, 2022
Sonya Platt, 5501 N. 24th, reports that her white 2019 Toyota was hit and run while parked at 312 N. 27th inbetween 1430 and 1530 hours on 10-8-22. Damage was to the driver’s side rear quarter panel. 160. Pamela O’neal (56) 807 Jonathan Lane Quincy, IL for expired registration...
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
muddyrivernews.com
Utilities committee agrees hike for water, sewer rate is needed, wants City Council to decide how the increase will be determined
QUINCY — The Utilities Committee agreed Thursday afternoon during its meeting at the Waste Water Treatment Plant, 700 West Lock & Dam Road, that a hike in city of Quincy’s water and sewer rates is necessary to cover recent overage expenses. However, the committee thought the Quincy City...
KCJJ
Transient accused of threatening Louisa County residents, then holding off police in armed standoff
A transient faces charges that he threatened two Louisa County residents, then held off police during an armed standoff. That’s according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, which reports receiving a call just before 4pm Saturday that 37-year-old Jacob Strause had been leaving voicemails threatening to kill the caller and another resident at an address in Elrick Junction, southeast of Wapello. Minutes later, Strause reportedly arrived at the residence and tried to kick in the door. The sheriff’s office says when that was unsuccessful, Strause entered a nearby garage, which was quickly surrounded by arriving deputies. Strause reportedly remained inside, threatening violence against law enforcement.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn upset after motion denied, storms out of courtroom; trial set to begin Nov. 14
QUINCY — After debating with Judge Roger Thomson about the start date of his jury trial in November, a frustrated Bradley Yohn abruptly stormed out of an Adams County courtroom Wednesday morning with help from several bailiffs and court security personnel. Yohn, a Springfield man charged with four Class...
wmay.com
muddyrivernews.com
WAND TV
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man arrested for trafficking narcotics, now in Marion County Jail on $50,000 bond
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is in the Marion County Jail after he was arrested for trafficking narcotics. Officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad took Gary M. George, 52, into custody shortly after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 13. The squad had been conducting surveillance on George for several weeks.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sunday morning death in bar; five people now in custody
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A third person is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Kaelin Leslie Rickey, 26, of Hannibal is in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Rickey was arrested Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
KBUR
Stronghurst man arrested on FTA warrant
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Stronghurst man on a warrant for Failure to Appear. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th, at 5:55 PM, Henderson County Deputies received reports of someone blowing things up in the Township of Stronghurst. After a county deputy responded to speak with complainants, the deputy located the suspect and identified him as 42-year-old Timothy Stangland of Stronghurst.
muddyrivernews.com
Palmyra man arrested on assault charges
PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was arrested Thursday following a reported assault. Palmyra Police Department responded to 119 E. Jackson after 10 a.m. Thursday. A report from PPD said Sloan Chamberlain, 25, of Palmyra, was involved in a verbal argument. Witnesses said the incident escalated and turned physical.
Pen City Current
Hounds extinguished quickly in loss to North Scott
FORT MADISON - It took North Scott 32 seconds to make a statement. Kyler Gerardy’s 67-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play of the game spoke volumes as the Lancers rolled over Fort Madison 49-14 on Friday night. His 66-yard touchdown run on the second play of North...
