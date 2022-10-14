Read full article on original website
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck
There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
The Three Most Popular Last Names in New York State
There are few things to be more proud of than your last name. Your family is first and foremost and of course, your favorite sports teams and hometown, but a last name is one of those identifying things about any person and if someone ever makes fun of a last name, it sparks emotions inside of us.
Who Can Legally Grow Marijuana Right Now In New York State?
Adult-use marijuana is legal in New York State, but who can legally grow pot? New York has certainly limited the legal growth of cannabis. There are only 52 farms that were granted the first Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses to grow cannabis in New York State. That's about a third of the more than 150 farms that applied for licenses from the Office of Cannabis Management. And to put it in perspective, there are 62 counties in New York State, so that's less than one farm per county.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
Popular Dressings Sold in New York May Cause ‘Life-threatening Reaction’
New Yorkers are warned to check their homes for recalled dressings that should be thrown out right away. TreeHouse Foods has voluntarily recalled one batch of Restaurant Style Italian Dressing sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden. Tuscan Garden Salad Dressing Recalled in New York. "This recall is being conducted...
‘Haunted’ New York Road With Wild History Is Closed At Night
Did you know there is a "haunted" road in New York that is so scary officials have to close it down at night?. Are you brave enough to try and drive, or better yet, walk across the scariest road in New York State?. Haunted Road In Central New York Is...
Have You Received Your $270 Stimulus Check From New York State Yet?
Certain New Yorkers should begin to receive their $270 stimulus tax relief checks in their mailboxes or accounts this month. New York State is sending out millions of dollars in tax relief to low-income residents in October 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement on September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to millions of dollars in tax relief to help ease the financial burden that inflation has been causing.
These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America
Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking
When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
HEAP For Your Water Bill? How Eligible Central New York Can Get Assistance
Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
12 Creative Pumpkin Foods Found In New York State from Gnocchi to Wine
How can you enjoy the taste of pumpkin this fall in Upstate New York? Let me count the ways. Every year about late September we start hearing jokes about the oncoming "pumpkin spice everything" season. And it is true, companies get a little crazy putting that seasonal scent into every imaginable item (pumpkin spice toilet paper? Really?).
Certain Nurses In New York State Will See Their Pay Increase
There's good news for certain nurses in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul just announced that they will be getting pay raises. She made the announcement on Friday, October 14, 2022. The salary increases will apply to nurses within New York State agencies. She believes the move will help improve recruitment and retention. Nurses also deserve more money for the complexity of their work and the high credentials required to be a nurse in New York.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned New York Theme Park
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In Upstate New York, you'll find what was once a popular entertainment destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the Adirondack Forest. Keep reading to learn more.
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
Is Your New York State License Plate Peeling? Get A Free Replacement
If your New York State license plate is peeling, you can get it replaced for free. The Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that it will provide new plates to residents whose current plates are peeling. There is an exception though. New York State Offering Free...
Mom Lets 10-Year-Old Son Get Tattoo in New York State
A woman in New York State is taking a lot of heat on social media after she let her 10-year-old son get a tattoo. Are people being too dramatic? Was this okay?. The story is kind of crazy. At school, the 10-year-old kid walked into the nurses office to ask...
