These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%

When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
Buy These 2 Chip Stocks on the Dip, Say Analysts

The semiconductor sector has been under pressure all year, as the economy slows down and consumers’ buying power shrinks. Adding fuel to fire, the Biden Administration announced last week a new set of semiconductor export restrictions to China – and the chip stocks have been falling since. On...
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Thoughtworks Holding

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
Snap And 4 Other Stock Picks For Friday From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PepsiCo, Intel, Philips and more

(PEP) – The snack and beverage maker reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.97 per share, 13 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping forecasts. PepsiCo was able to successfully raise prices on its products and raised its guidance for the year. The stock gained 2.4% in the premarket.
Coca-Cola -- 1 Cause for Concern

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a rock-solid blue chip stock, and it has held up better than the broader market this year. Even after a 13% decline over the past month, shares of Coca-Cola are essentially flat over the past year, versus declines of some 16%, 18%, and 27% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and NASDAQ, respectively.
PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
Analyst Ratings for Palomar Hldgs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Palomar Hldgs PLMR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Palomar Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $93.75 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $80.00.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why An Analyst Is Turning Less Positive On 2 Legacy Automakers

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week — here's a look at some of our top stories. It was a volatile week for Wall Street, which saw major price swings after the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. Core CPI inflation.
Recap: PepsiCo Q3 Earnings

PepsiCo PEP reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PepsiCo beat estimated earnings by 7.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $1.84. Revenue was up $1.78 billion from the same period last...
