Clay County, KY

Related
wymt.com

Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
CUMBERLAND, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man arrested, charged with manslaughter

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested on Friday following a manslaughter investigation. Officials with the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office found a body on September 18 in a wooded area behind a church after they got a complaint of a bad smell in the area.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

BUSTED: DRIVER ARRESTED, NARCOTICS, WEAPONS & CASH LOCATED/SEIZED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON HIGHWAY 1232 IN KNOX COUNTY NEAR CORBIN, KENTUCKY

BARBOURVILLE, KY (October 14, 2022) - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for canceled tags on Highway 1232. Upon contact with the driver, 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County, the deputy...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Police Arrest Annville Man On Theft Charges

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Byron Grimes, Deputy Austyn Weddle and Deputy Charlie Johnson were called out to investigate a theft complaint at a business off Greenmount Bond Road. During the course of the investigation deputies arrested 29-year-old Michael McWhorter of Annville. McWhorter was charged with theft by unlawful taking. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news to report. WYMT has learned Mae Amburgey from Letcher County, who made national headlines following a viral picture of her stuck inside of her home during late July flooding, has died. Her son, Jay Amburgey, said she died Saturday, Oct. 8...
clayconews.com

ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky

HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

New York company builds homes in Breathitt County

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A company from New York called Hunter Homes and Shelters provided two disaster relief housing for two women in Breathitt County. The owner of the company, Jack Hunter said the homes can be built in one day with four to six workers. “All of the...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

