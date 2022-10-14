Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
Foul Odor Complaints result in Discovery of Deceased Stearns, Kentucky Resident & Arrest of Pine Knot Suspect in McCreary County Missing Person Investigation
STEARNS, KY (October 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 7:00 P.M. KSP Post 11, London was contacted by the McCreary County Sheriff's Office after they discovered the body of a deseased person. The body of Justin C. Musgrove,...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Pedestrian-Involved Collision on Interstate 75 in Laurel County
LONDON, KY (October 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 10:41 P.M., KSP Post 11, London received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around the 34 mile marker in the southbound lanes of Interstate-75 in Laurel County.
wymt.com
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested, charged with manslaughter
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested on Friday following a manslaughter investigation. Officials with the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office found a body on September 18 in a wooded area behind a church after they got a complaint of a bad smell in the area.
Golden Alert canceled for woman last seen in Somerset
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? The Somerset Police Department said Sarah M. Stephens, 24, was reported missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday. where she was last seen in the Park Avenue area of Somerset.
clayconews.com
ARREST: Methamphetamine seized during Traffic Stop on Beech Creek Road in Clay County, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at approximately 12:45 P.M. the Clay County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Clay White, 51 of Stone Gap Road. The arrest occurred on Beech Creek Road when Deputy...
clayconews.com
BUSTED: DRIVER ARRESTED, NARCOTICS, WEAPONS & CASH LOCATED/SEIZED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON HIGHWAY 1232 IN KNOX COUNTY NEAR CORBIN, KENTUCKY
BARBOURVILLE, KY (October 14, 2022) - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for canceled tags on Highway 1232. Upon contact with the driver, 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County, the deputy...
wymt.com
Traffic stop leads to several trafficking charges for Knox County man
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced a traffic stop led to a drug bust on Tuesday, October 11. In a news release, they said 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County was pulled over by Deputy Jesse Smith because of canceled tags on Highway 1232.
wymt.com
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1620 Distilling Company held its grand opening in Prestonsburg on Saturday. The business welcomed folks in to taste locally-made bourbons, whiskey, and wines. A family-owned and operated business, the Turners said the “1620″ in the company’s name has a rich history. “My...
clayconews.com
SOMERSET MAN ARRESTED AT CRASH SCENE SOUTH OF LONDON ON INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Wes Brown and Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested Eric B. Payne age 34 of JRS Drive, Somerset. KY on Monday night October 10, 2022 at approximately 9:03 PM. The arrest occurred on...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Police Arrest Annville Man On Theft Charges
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Byron Grimes, Deputy Austyn Weddle and Deputy Charlie Johnson were called out to investigate a theft complaint at a business off Greenmount Bond Road. During the course of the investigation deputies arrested 29-year-old Michael McWhorter of Annville. McWhorter was charged with theft by unlawful taking. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Eastern Kentucky flood victims brace for winter
It is a race against the clock with many displaced people desperately hoping to get back into their homes before winter.
East Kentucky remains identified as woman missing since July flooding
The remains of a woman that has been missing since the historic July flooding have now been located.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news to report. WYMT has learned Mae Amburgey from Letcher County, who made national headlines following a viral picture of her stuck inside of her home during late July flooding, has died. Her son, Jay Amburgey, said she died Saturday, Oct. 8...
clayconews.com
ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky
HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
wymt.com
‘Every day:’ A Letcher County businessman has worked non-stop to rebuild his properties
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - While leaves are changing colors, the daily routine for a lot of Eastern Kentuckians has stayed the same as they continue cleaning up flood damage. “Every day, I’ve done this ever since the flood happened,” local business owner Colin Fultz said. Fultz owns the...
wymt.com
New York company builds homes in Breathitt County
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A company from New York called Hunter Homes and Shelters provided two disaster relief housing for two women in Breathitt County. The owner of the company, Jack Hunter said the homes can be built in one day with four to six workers. “All of the...
Perry County coal company leaders caught in money laundering scheme
The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Lexington.
q95fm.net
Former Owner And CFO Of Perry County Business Convicted On Charges Related To Money Laundering
Both the owner and chief financial officer of a former business out of Perry County, were both indicted on Thursday for conspiracy to commit wire-fraud, multiple counts of wire-fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice , a jury convicted 53-year-old Douglas...
