MotorAuthority
The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car
The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
MotorAuthority
2024 Polestar 3, 2023 BMW M2, Lotus Evija Fittipaldi: This Week's Top Photos
The Polestar 3 was revealed this week, bringing with it clean Swedish design, seating for five, and up to 517 hp. The vehicle is Polestar's first SUV, and it will also be Polestar's first vehicle built in the U.S., with production to start here in mid-2024. Another SUV that made...
MotorAuthority
2023 Maserati Levante and Ghibli F Tributo special editions celebrate F1 driver Maria Teresa De Filippis
Maserati is launching two special editions honoring Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to qualify for a Formula 1 Grand Prix. The 2023 Maserati Ghibli F Tributo Special Edition and Levante F Tributo Special Edition get unique design touches, including a saturated orange exterior color called Arancio Devil that was inspired by De Filippis' nickname, "the she-devil." A second model-specific color, Grigio Lamiera (gray), is also available.
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Volkswagen Built A Diesel Mazda Miata-Fighter A Decade Ago
The Mazda Miata is an icon. It will likely always be a paragon of affordable sports car fun. Many have tried to dethrone the ever-popular roadster, and many have failed. So, let's talk about the time Volkswagen thought about giving it a try and then thought better of it. What...
MotorAuthority
David Donner pilots 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S to 9:53 at Pikes Peak, a new production car record
David Donner managed a class win and came in second overall at the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) in June, driving a 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S, though he still didn't achieve the result he was looking for. Wet weather during this year's 100th running of the PPIHC...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Driving Dynamics Comparison Tests
YouTube influencer Zygrene has compared the Tesla Model Y with the Polestar 2, Kia EV6, and Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the past. Just a few weeks ago, after spending more time with the Ioniq 5, he put out a video claiming that it's nearly the perfect EV. Needless to say, when Zygrene followed up that video with a comparison of the Ioniq 5's driving dynamics to the Model Y's, it got our attention.
Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT?
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a benchmark in modern Mustang performance. The Boss Mustang was quick enough to run with a new Mustang GT. The post Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mercedes-AMG G63 Gets 800-HP Upgrade By Manhart
If there is one car that tuners just refuse to let go of, it's the Mercedes-AMG G63. Although the same can be said for the manufacturer itself who still invests resources to keep it going due to the never-faltering demand. Manhart is one esteemed tuning firm that has some experience fettling with the G-Wagen. Its latest rendition of its existing aftermarket package is by no means the most extreme revision to the performance SUV, but it's still pretty impressive.
MotorAuthority
Jeep Avenger debuts at 2022 Paris auto show as brand's first EV
The new Jeep Avenger, the off-road brand's first production-bound electric vehicle, made its formal debut on Monday at the 2022 Paris auto show. The Avenger is a subcompact crossover designed primarily for Europe. It was teased in September together with the larger Recon and Wagoneer S electric SUVs, both of which will reach Jeep dealerships in 2024, though the Avenger has not yet been confirmed for U.S. sale.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV revealed with up to 677 hp
Hot on the heels of the fully electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV that just went on sale, Mercedes has revealed a smaller, more dynamic alternative in the form of the 2023 EQE SUV. The EQE SUV will go on sale in 2023. An AMG-enhanced EQE SUV was revealed on Sunday...
MotorAuthority
2025 BMW M5 spy shots and video: Hybrid power set for redesigned super sedan
BMW has been spotted testing a prototype for its redesigned M5, which is set to be the first in the nameplate's history to feature electrification. It's expected to start sales in 2024, or about a year later than the redesigned 5-Series on which it is based. This points to it arriving as a 2025 model.
2023 BMW M2 Manual Gearbox Is Standard In The US But Optional In Germany
The 2023 BMW M2 just debuted as the brand's compact sports coupe with 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts) on tap from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. The configurator for the new model is already available for the German market, and there's something enthusiasts might find fascinating. In the US, the six-speed manual gearbox is the standard transmission. Meanwhile, Germans have to pay €500 for it, but the eight-speed M Steptronic system is standard in that country.
Stranded Tesla Semi Spotted Just Weeks Ahead of First Deliveries
via YouTubeThe Tesla Semi is just weeks away from delivery after years of delays and promises by CEO Elon Musk. Could some problems be looming?
MotorAuthority
Ascendiq name trademarked for possible use in Cadillac's electric future
A new trademark filing hints at another possible name for a future Cadillac electric vehicle. General Motors recently filed a trademark application for the name "Ascendiq" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The name fits with Cadillac's current style for EV name, which uses names ending in "-iq."
insideevs.com
Potential Tesla Record: Over 10,500 EVs At Shanghai Port For Export
Several observers, photographers, and drone operators actively document the happenings around Tesla's factories. We've shared photos and videos in the past of the Shanghai South Port terminal, where Tesla ships out vehicles for export. While it's always arguably interesting to see the EVs accumulating at the beginning of each quarter, it seems we may have a new record to start Q4 2022.
MotorAuthority
Lincoln to dealers: go electric, or bail now
Lincoln is telling its dealers to invest in upgrades to sell electric cars or bail out of the brand now. Details of the policy, which appears similar to what parent Ford is doing with its dealers, were first reported by Automotive News (subscription required), but were confirmed to Motor Authority by Lincoln spokesperson Anika Salceda-Wycoco.
The new EV tax credits explained
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 revises electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid tax Incentives.
