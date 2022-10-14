Read full article on original website
New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step
CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
New NYC high school admissions rules could slow diversity gains
Noor Muhsin, a senior at one of Brooklyn’s most selective public high schools, noticed that this year’s freshman class looked different than hers — and it filled the Millennium Brooklyn student with pride.After admissions rules were loosened during the pandemic, many schools like hers saw a jump in the number of Black and Latino students admitted. At Millennium Brooklyn, the difference was significant: 43% of students admitted last year were Black...
A New Rumor Points to Kingpin Running for Mayor of NYC in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
As Daredevil: Born Again begins casting ahead of a 2023 start of production, new information seems to corroborate an old rumor. According to insider Daniel RPK, casting has begun for a group of characters associated with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk as he runs for Mayor. Mayor Fisk may...
Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation
New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
Brooklyn Borough President Fires Deputy Over Toxic Work Environment
Diana Richardson, a former Crown Heights assemblywoman, has effectively been terminated from her job as Brooklyn’s deputy borough president following a string of staff and constituent complaints about her behavior, the Brooklyn Borough President confirmed. “After a series of conversations, Ms. Diana Richardson will no longer serve at Brooklyn...
What are New York City’s three racial equity ballot proposals?
In November, New York City voters will be faced with a set of racial equity ballot proposals. These initiatives would, if passed, enact amendments to the City Charter that imbue city government with the mission of achieving racial justice and equity. The impetus for the amendments came on the heels...
New York AG Letitia James files injunction against Trump to 'stop ongoing fraud'
NY AG Letitia James filed a preliminary injunction on Thursday to stop Donald Trump & the Trump Organization from continuing to engage in the significant fraudulent & illegal business activity outlined as part of her pending lawsuit filed last month.
If elected governor, Zeldin says he would suspend recent criminal justice law changes
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin on Thursday vowed to suspend the recently approved criminal justice law changes in New York that have been a flashpoint in a broader debate over public safety in the state. Zeldin, speaking in New York City, said he would, through executive order, declare a...
Courthouse mayhem: Chaotic trial ends with sarcastic farewell from defendant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— It can never be said that Darren Thomas didn’t have his day in court. The 54-year-old defendant with a storied history of violent altercations with law enforcement officers at the Staten Island Courthouse was granted the right to act as his own attorney in the most recent case levied against him, which involved a pair of incidents that occurred in 2019.
