Liam Neeson in talks to star in a ‘Naked Gun’ reboot

They’re giving the film another shot.

Liam Neeson is in talks to star in an upcoming “The Naked Gun” reboot directed by Lonely Island musician, comedian and filmmaker Akiva Schaffer, according to Deadline .

The original “Naked Gun” movie was released in 1988 starring the late comedian Leslie Nielsen as the clueless Detective Frank Drebin and went on to become a worldwide success spawning two more movies.

The details of the new plot have not been released but it has been reported that Neeson, 70, may be playing the son of Detective Drebin.

The Irish action star is best known for his tough and serious roles in films including “Taken” and “Schindler’s List” but has taken his turn in more lighthearted and comedic roles before with “Love Actually” and “Ted 2.”

A still from “Naked Gun.” From left: O.J. Simpson, Leslie Nielsen and George Kennedy. ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Col

Priscilla Presley and Leslie Nielsen in a still from “The Naked Gun.” ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Col

Neeson will be reunited with his “Ted 2” co-star Seth MacFarlane who is set to produce “Naked Gun” with Erica Huggins via their company Fuzzy Door.

Writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand have reportedly also joined the project agreeing to write the script for Paramount Pictures.

The original movie “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” brought together a cast of famous faces including, Priscilla Presley, O.J. Simpson, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic and George Kennedy alongside Nielson.

From left: George Kennedy, Leslie Nielsen and Ed Williams in “Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear.” ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Col

Liam Neeson’s most recent acting credit is his role as the deadpan authoritarian figure Chief Constable Byers in the heartwarming Irish comedy “Derry Girls.” FilmMagic

A reboot of the popular slap-stick comedy series has reportedly been in discussion since Nielson passed away in 2010 at 84 years old but didn’t pick up steam until recently as more 80s classics have been rebooted with much success .

Neeson’s most recent acting credit is his role as the deadpan authoritarian figure Chief Constable Byers in the heartwarming Irish comedy “Derry Girls.”