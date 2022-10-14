ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. DeSantis Pulls In More Than $1 Million

By Local - Liz Shultz
 2 days ago
Money continued flowing into Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid as he led Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, though at a slower pace than in the past.

DeSantis collected about $1.07 million from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 for his Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee and his campaign account, according to newly filed finance reports.

The committee raised $495,182 during the week and had nearly $93 million in cash on hand as of Oct. 7. The committee had raised more than $1 million almost every week since it was required to start filing weekly finance reports in mid-June.

DeSantis’ campaign also collected $576,248 during the first week of October and had about $9.2 million on hand. The weekly total included $211,000 in state matching funds.

Comments / 37

Todd
2d ago

Well, he pulled in 100's of millions of the Federal Tit because of the disease they created, didn't give a penny to taxpayers, bought a bunch of illegal aliens first class plane tickets to a luxury resort island, and figured he could easily skim a million for himself for all the hard work he put into Frauding Taxpayers

King Cobra.
1d ago

Just like tRump in 2016. Find the uneducated. Fire them up with lies. Laugh all the way to the bank.

FLORIDA STATE
