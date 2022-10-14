Florida Gov. DeSantis Pulls In More Than $1 Million

Money continued flowing into Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid as he led Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, though at a slower pace than in the past.

DeSantis collected about $1.07 million from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 for his Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee and his campaign account, according to newly filed finance reports.

The committee raised $495,182 during the week and had nearly $93 million in cash on hand as of Oct. 7. The committee had raised more than $1 million almost every week since it was required to start filing weekly finance reports in mid-June.

DeSantis’ campaign also collected $576,248 during the first week of October and had about $9.2 million on hand. The weekly total included $211,000 in state matching funds.

