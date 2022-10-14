ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 1

Related
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans

UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
HEALTH
Money

The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month

You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive

Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022

Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy