Large, mysterious 'globster' washes up on Oregon coast
A strange blob of a creature washed up on an Oregon beach this week. A couple found the unusual mass covered in stringy white strands on the Oregon coast near Florence. Merica Lynn took a video of it and posted it on Facebook, asking if anyone knew what it was.
Introducing the battle of the (Chicago) bands
Over the summer, we brought you a Sweet 16 tournament to crown the best Chicago TV show ever. Hundreds of you voted for the winner, "E.R." What's happening: We're crowning the best Chicago rock band of all time this month. That's a tall order with groups like The Smashing Pumpkins, Styx or Earth Wind & Fire (which Monica thinks belongs in a future R&B category — do you?). But we know you're up to the challenge.🎸 So we've started with the top 16 bands, and throughout the week, you'll help narrow down the winners until we have one band standing. Vote in the first round! 📬 Email chicago@axios.com with your thoughts about which bands should be in and which ones shouldn't.
Eclipse, Seattle's bus-riding dog, dies at age 10
SEATTLE — Eclipse stole the hearts of those on social media and transit riders in Seattle in 2015 when she became famous for riding the bus to her favorite dog park. The Black lab mastiff mix was often seen roaming the aisles of the bus, hopping up onto seats with strangers, and waiting for her stop.
