wrnjradio.com
Morris County Agent Amato issued commendation for rendering medical assistance
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll Tuesday issued a commendation to Agent Gus Amato for rendering medical assistance while off-duty. The commendation, signed by Prosecutor Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie M. Calderwood, and Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, was prompted by Agent Amato’s potentially life-saving actions on Thursday, September 15.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
Warren County sheriff’s officers add another lifesaving measure to their toolkit
Warren County sheriff’s officers have added a new lifesaving measure to their public safety toolkit: epinephrine. Used immediately, epinephrine slows down the allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, brought on by severe sensitivity to allergens like medications, insect stings and food, buying time to transport a patient for further medical treatment.
Passaic County Man Convicted Of $80,000 Back-To-Back Bank Robberies
A Passaic County man was convicted by a federal jury of robbing two area banks just weeks apart. Jurors found Jose Soto, 52, of Passaic guilty of robbing a PNC branch in Passaic of $35,000 and a Valley National Bank in Little Falls of $45,000 following a six-day trial in U.S. District Court in Newark.
wrnjradio.com
No injuries after 2-alarm fire in Sussex County; fire not suspicious, state police say
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – The cause of a two-alarm blaze Sunday morning in Sussex County does not appear suspicious, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The fire was reported at around 9:37 a.m. at a residence on River Road in Montague Township, Curry...
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
New corruption charges for 4 Edison, NJ police officers
EDISON — A Middlesex County Grand Jury has returned a 24-count indictment against four suspended township police officers, first accused four years ago of padding their paychecks with extra-duty jobs they never showed up for. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan on Friday announced...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On October 5, police responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on October 4, police said. The subsequent investigation...
wrnjradio.com
Coffee with a Cop coming to Hackettstown on Oct. 24
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Coffee with a Cop is coming to Hackettstown on Oct. 24. The community can come meet with members of the Hackettstown Police Department on Monday, October 24 for free coffee and conversation at the Main Street Café, located at 103 Main Street, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., police said.
Toms River, NJ Regional School Teacher named New Jersey State Teacher of the Year!
Our teachers are such a huge part of what we learn and who we become from the very beginning of our educational journey in school to this very moment, years after we graduate, it all has lasting power and what we learn from them makes us better people and educated and prepared for the world around us.
News 12
EXCLUSIVE: Ramapo College student shares frightening ordeal after violent campus abduction ends in Woodbury
Alexis Ruhlen, 19, says she didn’t think she’d survive Thursday after her boyfriend hid in her car at Ramapo College in Mahwah, New Jersey, at the end of class and forced her to drive with a knife to her face and neck. “He said you’re going to drive,...
morrisfocus.com
Knoll West Bar & Grill Opens to the Public: A New Shining Star
PARSIPPANY — If you happen to be a follower of these restaurant reviews, you are aware of the wonderfully eclectic abundance of diverse eateries that fortunately call home in Morris County. In the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills a bright new go to destination has joined that elite group of culinary institutions.
Federal labor officer admits $14K scam of NJ contractors
An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jersey man arrested in Orange County on charges of kidnapping ex-girlfriend
TOWN OF WOODBURY – A Garfield, New Jersey man was arrested by Town of Woodbury Police on Thursday after he allegedly made his ex-girlfriend drive from Mahwah, New Jersey to Orange County while threatening her with a knife. Woodbury Police were called to a location where they found the...
Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers
More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
These Houses Are So Cool Decorated for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. These yards throughout Ocean County are just incredible. The hours that families spend putting everything up is just amazing. Thank you all for sharing with us.
Ocean County Police Academy Graduates 32 New Officers
LAKEWOOD – Thirty-two new police officers recently graduated as part of the 112th Basic Police Recruit Class at Georgian Court University. The new officers were cheered on by family and friends, and recognized by a host of public officials and local law enforcement leaders during a ceremony on October 7.
HEROES: Passing Responders Assist Injured Driver, 83, Passenger, 88, In Wyckoff Rollover
An 83-year-old driver who was trapped in her overturned car was helped by a passing off-duty firefighter and police officer -- both from out of town -- while her 88-year-old passenger climbed out on his own following a crash in Wyckoff, authorities said. The upstate New York couple were hospitalized...
fox29.com
Burlington County firefighters battle fatal fire at senior living community
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - Firefighters in Burlington County are investigating the cause of a fatal fire in Burlington. According to officials, crews were called to the J. Frank Budd Building, a senior citizen living development, on the 200 block of East Pearl Street Saturday morning, just after 11:30, for a fire alarm.
