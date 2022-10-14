Read full article on original website
Northampton County closes COVID test/vaccine drive-through site
Northampton County has closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccine site, but the services will still be offered at other locations. The county closed the testing/vaccine site Friday (Oct. 14) at Coordinated Health 3100 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township. The site was a collaboartion with the county’s Department of Community and Economic Development, county Emergency Management Services, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital.
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on October 14, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
No injuries after 2-alarm fire in Sussex County; fire not suspicious, state police say
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – The cause of a two-alarm blaze Sunday morning in Sussex County does not appear suspicious, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The fire was reported at around 9:37 a.m. at a residence on River Road in Montague Township, Curry...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Morris County Agent Amato issued commendation for rendering medical assistance
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll Tuesday issued a commendation to Agent Gus Amato for rendering medical assistance while off-duty. The commendation, signed by Prosecutor Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie M. Calderwood, and Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, was prompted by Agent Amato’s potentially life-saving actions on Thursday, September 15.
Coffee with a Cop coming to Hackettstown on Oct. 24
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Coffee with a Cop is coming to Hackettstown on Oct. 24. The community can come meet with members of the Hackettstown Police Department on Monday, October 24 for free coffee and conversation at the Main Street Café, located at 103 Main Street, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., police said.
1 dead after crash on I-80 in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man is dead after two vehicles crashed on Interstate 80 in Morris County Sunday afternoon. according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. on I-80 eastbound at milepost 25.4 in Mount Olive Township,...
Toddler Rescued, Driver Nearly Impaled By Fence Post In Hunterdon County Rollover Crash: PHOTOS
A toddler was rescued and a driver nearly impaled by a fence post in a rollover crash near a Hunterdon County cemetery on Friday, Oct. 14, authorities said. The City of Lambertville Fire District #1 responded to the scene on Rt. 29 near the Holcomb Riverview Cemetery in Delaware Township just before 3:20 p.m., the district said.
Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
These Houses Are So Cool Decorated for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. These yards throughout Ocean County are just incredible. The hours that families spend putting everything up is just amazing. Thank you all for sharing with us.
Burlington County firefighters battle fatal fire at senior living community
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - Firefighters in Burlington County are investigating the cause of a fatal fire in Burlington. According to officials, crews were called to the J. Frank Budd Building, a senior citizen living development, on the 200 block of East Pearl Street Saturday morning, just after 11:30, for a fire alarm.
Ocean County School Districts Deal With Swatting Incidents
OCEAN COUNTY – Several Ocean County school districts became a target for swatting, making schools go into lockdown on Friday. Many local police departments put out statements regarding the status of these attacks, which all happened within a 30-minute time frame. Toms River Police was the first to publish...
2 contractors struck, killed by PATCO train while working on Ben Franklin Bridge
Authorities say two contractors were struck and killed by a PATCO train on Friday night while they were working on the Ben Franklin Bridge.
2nd NJ case of non-poultry bird flu in ’22 found in Warren County
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, which can often be deadly contagious for domestic poultry, has been confirmed in a backyard flock of ducks in Warren County, the second such case in New Jersey this year, according to a release Friday from the state Department of Agriculture. The release did not specify...
Bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease found in Central Jersey water
Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, has been found in water supplies from homes throughout Central Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Health announced Saturday. The bacteria was found in more than half of the 30 homes sampled in September, including homes in Trenton, Ewing, and parts of...
Homes burglarized in Northampton County communities, police say
Lower Saucon Township and Wilson Borough police reported Saturday that several homes had been burglarized in recent days. Investigators gave no indication the incidents were connected. Lower Saucon police reported two burglaries, beginning with a home broken into between about 11:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block...
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office partners with Deirdre’s House for internet safety presentation
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Spence Osaigbovo, and Deirdre’s House Executive Director Maria Vinci-Savettiere, Esq., partnered Thursday during presentations at the Frelinghuysen Middle School in Morristown. There were four separate presentations, three presentations for over 1100 sixth through eighth grade students, and...
Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night
PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
