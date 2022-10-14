ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County closes COVID test/vaccine drive-through site

Northampton County has closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccine site, but the services will still be offered at other locations. The county closed the testing/vaccine site Friday (Oct. 14) at Coordinated Health 3100 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township. The site was a collaboartion with the county’s Department of Community and Economic Development, county Emergency Management Services, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on October 14, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
JACKSON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Agent Amato issued commendation for rendering medical assistance

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll Tuesday issued a commendation to Agent Gus Amato for rendering medical assistance while off-duty. The commendation, signed by Prosecutor Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie M. Calderwood, and Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, was prompted by Agent Amato’s potentially life-saving actions on Thursday, September 15.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Coffee with a Cop coming to Hackettstown on Oct. 24

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Coffee with a Cop is coming to Hackettstown on Oct. 24. The community can come meet with members of the Hackettstown Police Department on Monday, October 24 for free coffee and conversation at the Main Street Café, located at 103 Main Street, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

1 dead after crash on I-80 in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man is dead after two vehicles crashed on Interstate 80 in Morris County Sunday afternoon. according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. on I-80 eastbound at milepost 25.4 in Mount Olive Township,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office partners with Deirdre’s House for internet safety presentation

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Spence Osaigbovo, and Deirdre’s House Executive Director Maria Vinci-Savettiere, Esq., partnered Thursday during presentations at the Frelinghuysen Middle School in Morristown. There were four separate presentations, three presentations for over 1100 sixth through eighth grade students, and...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night

PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA

