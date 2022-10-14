Read full article on original website
Spooky Special: Attmore Oliver House in Craven County, North Carolina
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Attmore Oliver House dates back to the 1800s, with the last occupant of the house being Mary Taylor Oliver in 1951, a woman proud of her ancestry and faith. “About seven o’clock, I always say good morning, Miss Mary. So I’ve tried to stay in her favor,” said Jim […]
Channel 9 General Election Guide: North Carolina state Senate candidates
CHARLOTTE — Ahead of the general election on Nov. 8, Channel 9 is asking candidates in several local races why they’re running and what they hope to accomplish if elected. We sent five questions to all candidates contending for the North Carolina state Senate in local races and asked them to respond in about 100 words.
Two dead after Greene County house fire, SBI assisting in investigation
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people are dead after a house caught on fire Saturday just after 11 p.m. near Snow Hill. Brock Kearney, Greene County Emergency Services Director, said three people were able to escape the home. Kearney said crews were called to 1493 Highway 58 South in Snow Hill. Kearney said they […]
Treasurer warns NC towns on financial watchlist to clean books or lose charters
This year the town of East Laurinburg ceased to exist as an incorporated municipality after years of fiscal distress, fraud and, in the end, an inability to operate itself. More than 140 municipalities are on the state treasurer’s latest financial watch list, with a handful facing increased pressure to clean their books.
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is a wonderful state, but on top of having stunning beaches and charming little towns, this beautiful state also has amazing restaurants. To prove it, here is a list of four great seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Area Death Notices - Oct. 12, 13 & 14
Joan Turbeville, 79, of Stacy, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SABRA "JANIE" WHITE, Newport. Sabra "Janie" White, 66, of Newport,...
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
Ginkgo trees raising a stink in downtown Williamston
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Ginkgo trees that run along Main Street in Williamston and the noticeable scent they are known to emit are causing a controversy. The town wants them gone, but others are against the move. While the trees are pretty to look at, Williamston resident Kimberly Molbey says the...
This company is building a national luxury travel brand in a small NC town
FlyExclusive has a fleet of more than 90 private jets for wealthy customers on the go.
HVAC unit fire causes evacuation of Beaufort Elementary
Beaufort fire fighters talk outside Beaufort Elementary School Friday after a report of a possible fire came in at 10:49 a.m. Assistant Fire Chief J Freeman said due to a power outage in the area, one of the school's HVAC units burnt up. There was no actual fire or damage to building.
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
North Carolina State Fair taste test: Rattlesnake corn dog
RALEIGH, N.C. — When the North Carolina State Fair unveiled its list of new food this year, one of the most talked about items was the rattlesnake corn dog. Maybe it was because of all the snakes in the news this year or maybe it was just our odd fasciation with exotic meat. (I did eat a tarantula a few years ago)
Check your tickets! Winner of $1M Mega Millions bought ticket in Wayne County, officials say
Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in a Wayne County convenience store has won a $1 million prize in Friday's drawing, according to a press release from lottery officials.
What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair
Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
Sheriff asks state investigators for assistance in death of 2-year-old at North Carolina church
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — New information about the investigation into the death of a toddler whose body was found outside an Edenton, North Carolina church is being revealed.
North Carolina No. 1 Most Affordable Place To Live With Potential To Make 6 Figures
Inflation is at record highs and fears of a recession and looming. Saving money and setting yourself up for financial success are of the utmost importance right now. It’s still a pretty good time to be hitting the job market. And there is good news for those in North Carolina looking to make a higher salary. A just-published study by HowToHome ranked North Carolina as the most affordable place to live with the greatest availability of 6 figure jobs.
Police launch death investigation in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A welfare check Sunday turned into a death investigation, according to Goldsboro police. At about 8:25 a.m., officers said someone called 9-1-1 requesting a welfare check. The location has not been released. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found someone who was...
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after a large fight broke out inside a downtown Rocky Mount bar early Saturday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police at Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E. Main St., Rocky Mount police said in a news release Sunday.
